ChatGPT Has Interesting Prediction for Upcoming Tulane Football Season
The upcoming season is a big one for the Tulane Green Wave for more reasons than just the obvious.
In Year 1 under Jon Sumrall, they were able to keep the recent success they've had in the AAC rolling, getting back to their third straight conference title game. Despite the loss they suffered against Army, it was a signal that this new regime was ready to continue the dominance they have had over the other teams in the American.
Year 2 is normally where a new coach sees a significant jump forward, however, Tulane was thrown a major wrench when multiple star players -- including their quarterback and running back -- transferred out for opportunities elsewhere.
This offseason has been a scramble, yet the Green Wave are still poised to compete for another AAC championship.
But how does AI program ChatGPT expect things to go in New Orleans this year?
It was a prediction that not many in this fanbase would be happy with.
ChatGPT has the Green Wave losing their opener against Northwestern, a team that won just four games during their 4-8 campaign last season.
Losing to a Big 10 team on the road is understandable, but that game is something that could be the difference between Tulane making a run at the College Football Playoff and not.
ChatGPT expects them to rebound in their second game against South Alabama, winning that contest before they beat the Duke Blue Devils in what should be an electric atmosphere with Darian Mensah returning back to campus.
Tulane is then predicted to lose against Ole Miss on the road before conference play, which is where the projections go off the rails for the Green Wave.
After beating Tulsa and East Carolina, ChatGPT has them losing three games in a row against Army, UTSA and Memphis, a tough stretch where the latter two come on the road.
However, Tulane responds and wins their final three against FAU, Temple and Charlotte, putting their regular season record at 7-5 overall with a 5-3 mark in AAC play.
If things were to happen in this way, it's safe to say everyone would be disappointed with that result.
It will be up to the actual coaching staff and players to make sure this prediction from artificial intelligence doesn't come true, and winning their opener against Northwestern would be a good start.
