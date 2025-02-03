Chicago Bears Nearing Deal to Nab Standout Tulane Football Coach
The Tulane Green Wave will lose a top developer on the football coaching staff to the NFL.
As reported by Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Bears are set to hire Tulane offensive line coach Dan Roushar from the college football ranks.
Roushar interviewed for the role last Thursday, signifying a quick move by new head coach Ben Johnson and a strong target to round out his offensive staff.
The 64-year-old veteran coach has credible experience at the pro level, with 10 seasons spent on the New Orleans Saints staff.
Roushar was with the Saints from 2013 to 2022. He coached the offensive line, tight ends and running backs, and he had two stints as offensive coordinator. He was responsible for one of the best offensive lines in the NFL from 2016 to 2020.
Roushar will depart Tulane after spending two seasons with the program developing their offensive line.
He dealt with a plague of injuries to the unit in 2023 and coached Shadre Hurst into a starting left guard. Roushar cultivated right guard Josh Remetich into an NFL prospect after he came in mid-season for the injured Kanan Ray in 2022.
Ray is now a member of the Green Wave coaching staff, keeping an important legacy with Roushar.
Curiously, the departure is something the program appeared to already account for with the promotion of Evan McKissack to offensive line coach and run game coordinator on Jan. 16, two weeks before Roushar interviewed with Chicago.
McKissack has been out on the recruiting trail ever since alongside new assistant OL coach Ray.
He came over last season under head coach Jon Sumrall and assisted coaching the unit with Roushar in 2024.
It's undoubtedly a loss for Tulane football as they lose a longtime coach with decades of experience in college and the pro level.