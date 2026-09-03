Disrespect Felt From Tulane Offensive Lineman

Tulane Football Schedule 2026

Week 1 - at Duke, September 5

Week 2 - South Alabama, September 12

Week 3 - at Kansas State, September 19

Week 4 - Southern Miss, September 26

Week 5 - OPEN DATE, October 3

Week 6 - at Army, October 10

Week 7 - Memphis, October 16

Week 8 - UTSA, October 24

Week 9 - at Charlotte, October 30

Week 10 - Tulsa, November 7

Week 11 - at Rice, November 14

Week 12 - North Texas, November 21

Week 13 - at South Florida, November 27

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After head coach Will Hall and linebacker Dickson Agu answered some questions from the media this past Tuesday, offensive lineman Reese Baker stepped up to the podium to give us some answers

Starting Strong

Reese Baker's first question regarded his excitement to get out on the field and show the nation what this Wave offense can do. "It's very exciting, especially since we're the underdogs now. (Duke is) nine point favorites going into the game. They've been disrespecting us this whole year... (we've got to) go out there and prove it," Baker responded.

When asked if that disrespect gave the team motivation, Baker confirmed, "Oh for sure... You're being doubted."

That disrespect brings up good questions regarding the coaching hire, offensive line, the loss of QB Jake Retzlaff etc., but Baker seems to be a bit more optimistic.

With injuries on the line already, guys like Mercer transfer and FCS All-American Gavin Marks will need to not only step up, but be versatile as well.

"Everyone is versatile, everyone can play wherever they want (on the line). Even the young guys stepping up and filling roles (are) doing a great job at (that)."

Talking TU's New Starting QB

When asked what impressed Baker the most when it came to Zeon Chriss-Gremillion's abilities, he said, "His legs. He can get us out of a lot of trouble, especially (in the) pass game: scrambling, getting out there (and) getting extra yardage."

When you don't have a starting quarterback until last Monday, it can be difficult for a line to connect with one specific player, when they've been connecting with multiple players in Zeon, Kadin Semonza, and Trace Johnson instead of just one.

Now that Tulane has an answer at QB, the offensive lineman spoke to his leadership. "He leads the offense great... I kind of got to a low, but he picked us up and we started going again."

O-Line Growth

Although Baker is the only returning starter on the line from last year, he feels as though the entire o-line room can lead each other, whether you're new or old.

"In my opinion, everyone is a leader in the offensive line room."

"The growth over the last few months has been phenomenal," Baker said. "Younger guys are all stepping up, everyone's chasing the rabbit, trying to get to the starting role."

Wrapping back to the Mercer transfer and cancer survivor Gavin Marks, Baker continued the praise for the All-American, "He's a strong dude, he's knowledgable (and) he gets everyone on the same page. I have no doubt he'll be really good out there for us."

Speaking to the 'cancer survivor' portion of Gavin's incredible character, Reese said, "He's always pushing through, he never complains about it (the cancer), (and) he never talks about it."

Kickoff for Tulane-Duke is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.