Former Chicago Bears Star Center Applauds New Hire of Tulane Football Coach
The Tulane Green Wave offensive line will have a new coach next season as Dan Roushar departs to join the staff on the Chicago Bears.
Roushar re-enters the NFL after two seasons in college football, and the league veteran is set to fill an important void on head coach Ben Johnson’s staff.
The role was one that former Bears center Olin Kreutz was watching closely. Chicago drafted Kreutz in the third round of the 1998 NFL draft. He played for the team for 13 seasons and earned six Pro Bowl selections. Kreutz ended his career on the New Orleans Saints.
Though the Saints wouldn’t hire Roushar to their staff until 2013, Kreutz recently spoke highly of the former Green Wave coach.
Kreutz was interviewed by 670 The Score, as reported by The Bears Wire, and spoke about the team’s process of finding their next offensive line coach.
He was favorably inclined toward Roushar when discussing potential options.
"Roushar, I hear a lot of good things about, a really good football coach, a no-nonsense kind of guy, who just wants to get in there and block people," Kreutz said. "I'm sure Dan Campbell is the guy who called Ben Johnson and said this should be your guy, this should be your offensive line coach."
The head coach of the Detroit Lions and Roushar were on Sean Payton’s staff during his time in New Orleans. Roushar will now be coaching under another Payton disciple; offensive coordinator Declan Doyle.
Campbell was the assistant head coach and tight ends coach for the Saints from 2016 to 2020, overlapping with Roushar who was on staff in various roles from 2013 to 2022.
Kreutz was critical of Chicago in his radio appearance and discussed the role with paramount importance after the offensive line allowed a league-high 68 sacks in the 2024 season.
Despite not seeing a clear-cut candidate, Kreutz expressed his support for Roushar's hiring in a straightforward message on X.
Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune first reported the hire of Roushar from the Green Wave staff.
Roushar has a resume of developing college football talent and will be able to return to his roots at the league level with bolstered experience. He will have prospects he coached in this year's NFL draft, including right guard Josh Remetich.
After serving as Roushar's assistant coach for a year, Evan McKissack, the new offensive line coach, will lead Tulane football forward.