Former Tulane Star Remains Out Third Straight Week for Tennessee Titans
It will be another week on the sidelines for former Tulane Green Wave running back Tyjae Spears.
ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter announced on Friday that the Tennesee Titans running back has been listed as ‘out’ for Sunday’s game. As the team was preparing to host the New England Patriots this weekend, Spears hardly saw any action through the week on the practice field. He was limited on Wednesday and did not participate on both Thursday and Friday, ultimately forcing Titans head coach Brian Callahan to rule him inactive for the Week 9 matchup.
The 23-year-old has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered on October 13th against the Indianapolis Colts. Since then, he has missed the last two weeks of the regular season, as the Titans have fallen to 1-6 on the season.
So far this season, the former Green Wave product has appeared in five games and only recorded 114 yards on 33 rushing attempts. He has found the endzone just one time this season.
The running back had a fantastic collegiate career at Tulane after joining the program as a three-star recruit. Spears recorded 2,910 yards on the ground for 31 touchdowns. He established himself as the program's running back for the final two years with the Green Wave, earning him multiple preseason awards in his final season before heading to the pros.
Tennessee selected Spears with the 81st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Just one month later, the team signed him to a four-year, $5.49 million contract.
As the season slowly begins to get out of hand for the Titans, they are nearing being out of contention to reach the postseason, so it is likely they will not feel the need to rush Spears back into action until he is fully healthy. The running back isn’t the only one in the position group banged up, as his backfield mate Tony Pollard also did not play this week at practice due to a foot injury. He is currently listed as ‘questionable’ for Sunday.
The Titans will play in Nashville this Sunday at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.