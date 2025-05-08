Former Tulane Star Signs NFL Rookie Contract with Jaguars After Being Drafted
The Tulane Green Wave officially has their newest NFL star.
According to Green Wave News, former Tulane cornerback Caleb Ransaw has signed his rookie deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, a deal which will be worth $6.3 million over four years and includes a $1.2 million signing bonus.
Ransaw was selected by Jacksonville with the No. 88 overall selection in the third round of last month's NFL draft following a spectacular season in New Orleans.
After head coach Jon Sumrall took the job for the Green Wave from Troy, Ransaw was one of the players he brought with him from the transfer portal.
Choosing to stay with Sumrall and Tulane over offers from some of the biggest programs in the country, Ransaw's decision paid off in a big way.
After the season ended, he received an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl where he was able to have a very strong week and set himself up as a name that was going to come off the board earlier than initially expected.
Ransaw appeared in 12 games for the Green Wave, racking up 34 tackles including four for loss and 24 of them solo with three passes defended as well.
Though the numbers were not particularly flashy, a huge part of the reason for that is Ransaw's effectiveness in coverage.
Clearly, the young shutdown corner put plenty of good tape on film, both to receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl and excel once he got there.
During the game, Ransaw had an interception in the end zone of second round selection Tyler Shough and returned it out past the 20, helping the American team eventually earn a thrilling victory.
Tulane fans will surely follow his NFL career with tremendous interest as Ransaw tries to take the biggest step up that he has done in his entire football career.