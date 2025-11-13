Green Wave Football Prepares for High Flying Owls of FAU
It's Homecoming week for the Tulane football team. The Green Wave host Florida Atlantic for an American Conference game in a sold out Yulman Stadium Saturday afternoon at 3:00. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the Tulane Radio Network.
The Wave are in the hunt for a spot in the American Conference championship game. Tulane is 7-2 on the season, 4-1 in league play. That ties the Green Wave with North Texas, South Florida, and East Carolina, who all stand at the same 4-1 in conference games. Navy has the slim lead now because the Midshipmen have played one more league game than the others and stand at 5-1. The Wave are one of only three American teams who have yet to lose at home. Navy and South Florida are 5-0 at their house, while Tulane is 4-0 in Yulman Stadium. For information on how teams are selected for the American Conference championship, we've gleaned the Conference bylaws and have put this together for you.
Florida Atlantic is 4-5 on the season, 3-3 in American Conference games, virtually eliminating them from any chance at playing in the championship game. However, the Owls are a prolific offense, averaging 323.8-yards per game through the air, first in the American, and scoring at a 31.3-point per game clip.
As the football team was treated to Williams' Plum Street snoballs after practice, we asked Tulane coach Jon Sumrall how the sessions are going this week, and he regaled us with how well the scout team has done. The scout squad is tasked with mirroring what this week's opponent will do on the field.
"Good, solid" Sumrall stated. "Our defense and offense look good, but so much of practice this time of year, your scout team is bringing great energy to help your varsity team be ready. The scout team has been frickin' awesome."
We asked Sumrall how the run game is looking, as it seems to have hit its stride against Memphis last week.
"Sometimes," Sumrall began, "how the other team plays you dictates what's there (which plays to run)."
Senior linebacker Sam Howard was a participant in practice again today after an undetermined injury sidelined him in the 2nd half of the Memphis game. Howard did not get into all the sessions, which did not make him a happy camper.
"He's got some lingering stuff. He's practiced a little," Sumrall pointed out. "He got pissed today one time when he didn't feel good and threw his helmet, because it bothered him" showing how competitive Howard is. We asked if he will be able to play against Florida Atlantic.
"I think he'll be available," Sumrall told us. "How much of a participant (will he be)? We'll see."
This homecoming game has been sold out since the weekend. That excites Sumrall. We suggested to him that all Tulane fans wear his new favorite t-shirt with RMFW on the front of it. He paused to recognize the Tulane alum who owns the shop that carries it, Campus Connection.
"Dave Cariello thinks that, too (referring to all Tulane fans wearing said shirt)," Sumrall said laughing. "Dave's a friend. He's done a lot for me and Tulane football. He's all in to helping Tulane be as successful as it can be. He's become a great friend of mine personally. A few weeks ago, he brought me a t-shirt (with RMFW on the front of it). We'll see how many he can sell. I don't think he can (come up with 30,000 t-shirts for the game Saturday). He's good, but he's not that good. I had people hitting me up to buy one, not just Tulane people, people from all over."
When he was asked if he's thinking about where the Green Wave stand when it comes to the Conference championship and the playoffs, Sumrall was blunt.
"I'm not worried about that," he said. "I'm just worried about how do we stop FAU from throwing for a thousand yards on us."
Tulane and FAU battle Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in a sold out Yulman Stadium.