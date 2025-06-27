Green Wave Gains Powerful Presence in Run Game with Arrival of Javin Gordon
There has been a lot of talk recently about the Tulane University Green Wave 2026 recruitment class for their football program. It has become stacked with top talent all over the board on both offense and defense. However there is notable talent that is joining the program from the 2025 class.
Running back Javin Gordon is looking like he could be a real playmaker for the Wave's. Patrick Harkness, Tulane reporter, showcased a spotlight of the incoming star that is headed to Louisiana.
" When he got the ball Gordon was finding holes in the defense and hitting them quickly, in the open field he got to show his speed and elusiveness by making sharp cuts and making defenders miss." states Harkness.
MaxPreps lists Gordon at 5-foot-10 and a meaty 200 pounds. He's a three-star athlete out of Toccoa, Georgia. During his senior season he put up top tier numbers in both receiving and rushing yards which will make him incredibly difficult to defend as he enters into the collegiate level.
By the end of the year he had totaled up 1,063 yards when rushing the ball and then an additional 558 receiving yards and ranked in the top 50 in Georgia in multiple categories: touchdowns, points, and yards.
Gordon actually had many offers from multiple top programs including the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Duke Blue Devils. 247Sports actually shows that he had actually committed to the Blue Devils back in June of 2024.
By November of 2024 Gordon took back his commitment from Duke and less than two weeks later he signed with Tulane.
Tulane football had a crushing blow to end their season. After finishing 7-1 in conference play (9-5) overall they earned a bowl game against the Flordia Gators. The Gators ended up steam rolling them with a 33-8 loss.
Since the end of their season the recruitment team has been on a mission. Their recruitment from both the 2025 and 2026 classes have been impressive.
