Tulane Continues Roster Build with One of Top Pitchers Available in Transfer Portal
Jack Frankel took to social media recently to announce his commitment to the Tulane baseball program. He entered the transfer portal after a strong freshman season at Liberty University.
The right handed pitcher was ranked number 39 in the transfer portal per @64Analytics. He was named a First Team All CUSA selection this year after finishing the season with a 3.40 ERA.
Frankel was a highly sought out transfer. As a relief pitcher he threw for a total of 45 innings on the year and struck out a total of 32 batters. In total there batters only had 37 hits per Liberty’s official baseball statistics.
64Analytics also stated that he had a 95th percent WHIP in Division1 baseball at 1.09. A WHIP is calculated by (Walks+Hits)/Innings Pitched.
Two of his strongest games were both wins at Campbell and versus Central Michigan, both games were won. He pitched a full four innings and posted ERAs of 2.51 and 2.95.
The worst games of his season accumulated ERAs above four and this only happened twice. So, at his worst he was still better than the total season average of the Wave's bull pen this year.
Before attending Liberty he was a high school standout. Frankel was named to the All-District team three times and named to numerous Perfect Game All-Tournament Teams as stated by the Flames' player biographies.
The Green Wave posted a respectable 33-25 record in the 2025 season. They need help in the bull pen though as pitchers averaged a total of 6.36 ERA and had a total of 51 home runs hit against them according to their official baseball statistics sheet.
Gaining Frankel is a huge improvement for the Tulane pitching staff. The Green Wave had a tough end to their season after an 8-2 loss in the AAC Championship Game to East Carolina and hopefully with strong additions like Frankel to their bullpen they can get back there and take home the championship.
