Why Did Tulane Football Coach Jon Sumrall Turn Down Promising Job Offers?
The Tulane Green Wave were successful in retaining head coach Jon Sumrall through the college football coaching carousel this past offseason.
The Green Wave's 9-5 finish with a third consecutive trip to the American Conference title game and a berth to the Gasparilla Bowl caught the nation's attention in Sumrall's first season leading the team.
The fourth-year head coach was coveted by Power Four programs with job openings this last cycle. There were efforts by multiple Big 12 schools and, notably, the North Carolina Tar Heels.
But Sumrall elected to sign a contract extension and remain with Tulane to take care of some unfinished business.
More News: Tulane Football Can Tap Into New NIL Royalties in EA Sports College Football 26
Tulane's Jon Sumrall Has Chip on His Shoulder After Last Season
Pete Nakos with On3 Sports (subscription required) spoke with Sumrall about his decision to stay uptown after closing out the season with three losses.
“We’re sitting there at 9-2, and I think maybe I didn’t do a good enough job being proactive about taking it head-on with our guys, about, ‘Hey, block out all the noise,'" Sumrall said. Not just the noise about the team, but block out all the side chatter about anything that could be happening for you individually until after the games."
That latter sentence felt pointed, as multiple Green Wave stars entered the transfer portal before the season ended. Quarterback Darian Mensah transferred the day the portal opened to the Duke Blue Devils.
More News: Tulane Green Wave Athletics Finalist For Important Community Service Award
“Lock into this team, the 2025 version of Tulane, until the last game, which better be the conference championship," Sumrall continued. "And then let’s look up and go, ‘OK, where are we? If we can all agree to that, man, I think we'll do some special stuff. If we get sidetracked with what could be next too early, we’re going to be screwed up.”
Success at the Group of Five level, or even Power Four, unfortunately leads to the poaching of players and head coaches.
Should Tulane find itself back to where Sumrall took them in his first season, or further to the College Football Playoff, that will happen again.
More News: Tulane Boss Jon Sumrall One of Most Underrated Coaches in College Football
“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it comes up with third or fourth recruit that we’re recruiting,” Sumrall said. “The question comes up, ‘Coach, how long do you see yourself here? What does the future look like for you here now?’ Well, look, here’s the good news. Tulane has made a long-term commitment to me being here, and that means a lot to me. When I chose to come here was because I thought some things that made sense for me, professionally, and also for my family, my wife and my kids. I’m very happy here."
Long-term commitments don't mean much in today's college football, but the grass isn't always greener elsewhere, and Sumrall seems content to remain a winner in New Orleans.
For More Tulane Coverage, Head to Tulane Green Wave on SI