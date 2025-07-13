How Each Potential Tulane Starting Quarterback Can Impact This Offense
Tulane is in the midst of a three-person quarterback competition between Kadin Semonza, Brendan Sullivan and Donovan Leary.
The play style of the winner of that competition will likely dictate how they design their offense.
Semonza, the Ball State transfer, threw for 2,904 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Cardinals in his freshman season. While his effectiveness in the air allows for a certain level of trust, his 10 interceptions may lead to the Green Wave finding ways to scheme Semonza with more cautious play-calling.
With only one year of experience, Semonza has time to develop as a player after an already solid freshman season. If the Green Wave can help him grow as a decision maker, he has the potential unlock Tulane's passing attack.
Of the three choices at quarterback, Sullivan is the one who best allows a quarterback run game.
While Sullivan threw for three touchdowns a season ago, he ran in four. He had 475 yards in the air in comparison to 150 on the ground. He can run, and he has three years of significant college football experience, spending two seasons at Northwestern and one at Iowa.
From a schematic perspective, there are the most questions involving Leary, the Illinois transfer.
He only attempted five passes and completed two of them for a total of 29 yards a season ago. Leary's lack of collegiate game experience makes his effect on the style of offense difficult to anticipate.
No matter who wins the job, there will be a reliance on the run game.
Tulane returns Arnold Barnes III and brings in Zuberi Mobley and Maurice Turner to complete this impressive group of running backs.
Yet the style of the offense will come down to the quarterback that head coach Jon Sumrall deems the best choice to lead the Green Wave to victory and win the AAC championship after back-to-back title game losses.
