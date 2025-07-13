Star Tulane Baseball Pitcher Makes Sleeper List Ahead of 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB draft is set to begin on Sunday, and it will be held July 13-14 over the All-Star weekend in Atlanta.
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team has had 135 players who played college baseball for the program become MLB draft picks, as the social media account posted on X.
One Green Wave player in particular has caught a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming draft.
Baseball America released its latest sleeper MLB draft prospects list (subscription required) that featured eight underrated players to watch in the later rounds.
More News: Tulane Green Wave Survive Roster Turnover in EA Sports CFB 26 Prediction
The author, Peter Flaherty, named Tulane baseball right-handed pitcher Michael Lombardi to that list.
The 6-foot-3, 201-pound righty has caught scouts’ attention with his athleticism and plus fastball-curve combo.
Flaherty reports Lombardi's fastball sits around 92-95 mph with a high of 97 mph, with it consistently getting over the barrel of hitters.
His curveball sits in the high 70s range, and Flaherty notes its effectiveness against both lefty and right hitters with a 46% miss rate this last spring.
“While Lombardi lacks a viable third pitch and shows scattered command, his high-level athleticism, pure stuff, and lack of mileage are all appealing. If he lands within the right organization, Lombardi has a chance to take off,” Flaherty wrote.
More News: Rising Tulane Football Star Coach Lands Valuable NFL Bill Walsh Fellowship
Lombardi went 4-1 in 2025 with a 2.14 ERA and a career-high 73 strikeouts to a career-low 21 walks in 42 innings pitched this past season.
He spent his entire three-year collegiate career with the Green Wave. He has a career 3.82 ERA with 154 strikeouts to 82 walks in 113 innings pitched.
What’s a bit rare is Lombardi’s prowess at the plate, with a .258/.381/.374 slash line, six home runs, 59 RBI and seven stolen bases across 326 career at-bats.
More News: How Two Veteran Guards Can Lead the Tulane Green Wave to Success
A lot of players’ success at the Major League level comes down to the right fit, and hopefully Lombardi lands with the right organization to be developed into a productive prospect.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.