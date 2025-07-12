Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Football Receives Important Update on State of Indoor Practice Field

The Tulane Green Wave football team is set to have a critical indoor practice field for the 2025 season.

Maddy Hudak

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Tulane Green Wave Athletics recently announced several upgrades to facilities for multiple sports programs at the university.

Among those were several improvements to Yulman Stadium, which houses the Green Wave football team.

It will receive new lights and a new premium seating experience ahead of the 2025 college football season. However, arguably the most critical update for Tulane football was regarding future enhancements to another key part of the equation.

The press release announced that the opening of the indoor practice facility on Claiborne Avenue is scheduled for this fall.

In February, the university announced their plans to turn a section of the Claiborne Parking Lot behind Greer Field at Turchin Stadium into an indoor practice field enclosed by an inflatable bubble.

The practice field’s dimensions will be approximately 65-70 yards, with a dome covering that will be 60 feet high to allow for special teams’ practice. The roof and side coverings will be inflatable and able to be disassembled and taken down for hurricanes and other purposes. It will feature the same state-of-the-art turf as Yulman Stadium.

When the plans were announced, they noted that, pending permit approvals, the proposed timeline anticipated being completed in time for the 2025 season that begins in August.

Unfortunately, lengthy waiting periods often follow these announcements.

That’s largely, if not entirely, out of the university’s control, with issues pertaining to city delays in issuing permits.

However, when spring practice began in March, the construction began at a rapid pace, with the entire thing gutted in a few days' time.

The facility will be available for all 17 NCAA Division I sports at Tulane, but it's ultimately driven by the football program.

Rarely are proposed timelines on construction in line with reality, but if this recent update by the Green Wave indicates anything, they’re on track to be on schedule with this crucial indoor practice field.

Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

