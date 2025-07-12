Tulane Football Receives Important Update on State of Indoor Practice Field
Tulane Green Wave Athletics recently announced several upgrades to facilities for multiple sports programs at the university.
Among those were several improvements to Yulman Stadium, which houses the Green Wave football team.
It will receive new lights and a new premium seating experience ahead of the 2025 college football season. However, arguably the most critical update for Tulane football was regarding future enhancements to another key part of the equation.
The press release announced that the opening of the indoor practice facility on Claiborne Avenue is scheduled for this fall.
In February, the university announced their plans to turn a section of the Claiborne Parking Lot behind Greer Field at Turchin Stadium into an indoor practice field enclosed by an inflatable bubble.
The practice field’s dimensions will be approximately 65-70 yards, with a dome covering that will be 60 feet high to allow for special teams’ practice. The roof and side coverings will be inflatable and able to be disassembled and taken down for hurricanes and other purposes. It will feature the same state-of-the-art turf as Yulman Stadium.
When the plans were announced, they noted that, pending permit approvals, the proposed timeline anticipated being completed in time for the 2025 season that begins in August.
Unfortunately, lengthy waiting periods often follow these announcements.
That’s largely, if not entirely, out of the university’s control, with issues pertaining to city delays in issuing permits.
However, when spring practice began in March, the construction began at a rapid pace, with the entire thing gutted in a few days' time.
The facility will be available for all 17 NCAA Division I sports at Tulane, but it's ultimately driven by the football program.
Rarely are proposed timelines on construction in line with reality, but if this recent update by the Green Wave indicates anything, they’re on track to be on schedule with this crucial indoor practice field.
