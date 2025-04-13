Huge News Over Weekend Could Hurt Tulane's Chances at Landing Elite Portal QB
Over the weekend, there was some massive news in the college football world which could end up hitting the Tulane Green Wave with some of the ripple effect.
Tennessee Volunteers star quarterback Nico Iamaleava was reportedly looking for a renegotiation of his already lucrative NIL deal, and when the program refused, Iamaleava decided to skip practice.
As a result, head coach Josh Heupel and his staff decided to part ways with the former high-profile recruit rather than bending to his demands, which is extremely notable in its own right as the first example of a team pushing back against the ongoing NIL circus.
Given Iamaleava was schedule to already make $2.5 million and is now reportedly commanding in excess of $4 million, Tulane likely will not be an option here.
On top of the massive cost, it does not seem like the style of Jon Sumrall to bring in someone who is demonstrating first hand to potentially have leadership and selfishness issues.
While Iamaleava likely won't find his way to New Orleans, there was another portal quarterback the Green Wave were entertaining according to a report last week.
Ahead of Iamaleava's assured entry this week, the top signal caller still available was former Florida Gators, Arizona State Sun Devils and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada.
Tulane was rumored to be in contact in the wake of the situation surrounding TJ Finley.
In the same class of Iamaleava, Rashada was a fellow highly-rated recruit who has seen some turbulent NIL situations throughout his career.
However, with Tennessee now potentially in a scramble for someone to run their offense, could Rashada potentially become an option for the Volunteers?
The report indicated the Green Wave's interest had Sumrall and his staff battling against only Western Kentucky and Connecticut.
Being realistic, if Tennessee wanted Rashada, they are capable of getting him.
How much Tulane actually wants Rashada is another factor here with two other transfer quarterbacks on the roster outside of Finley. Though if the Volunteers decide to swoop in it may not matter much at the end of the day.
With them willing to let Iamaleava hit the door, Tennessee appears confident in what's already on the roster, so seeing them bring in someone like Rashada -- who is still engaged in a lawsuit against Florida surrounding NIL -- would be a surprise to see them pivot that way.
The Green Wave could use the services of Rashada, though it seems like things may be out of their hands ahead of the portal window opening as the situation starts to play out this week.