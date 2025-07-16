New Tulane MLB Draft Picks and Royals Teammates Named to LSWA All-Louisiana Team
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team saw a 14th straight MLB draft with a player selected, continuing the longest streak in the American Athletic Conference.
Right-handed pitcher Michael Lombardi was selected by the Kansas City Royals at No. 61 overall, becoming the 16th player in program history to be a top 75 selection.
In the 12th round, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected left-handed pitcher Tayler Montiel at No. 363 overall.
Second baseman Connor Rasmussen joined his teammate as a new Royal after they selected him at No. 458 overall in the 15th round.
Shortly after Rasmussen and Lombardi were drafted by Kansas City, they received honors for their collegiate performances and were named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LWSA) All-State team this season.
In the Green Wave's 2025 campaign, Lombardi pitched 42 innings, going 4-1 with a 2.14 ERA. He led the AAC with 11 saves and led the team with 73 strikeouts.
While Lombardi worked as the team’s closer for a majority of the season, he also started six games with a career-high 11 strikeouts in a career-best seven innings in the first round of the AAC Championship.
What’s intriguing about Lombardi is his ability as a hitter, rare for pitching prospects.
Lombardi slashed .273/.392/.453 with a .845 OPS, 38 hits, four home runs, nine doubles, 29 RBI, and five stolen bases in 139 at-bats in the 2025 campaign.
Joining him as an LSWA First Team selection and Kansas City Royal is Rasmussen, who led Tulane in hits and RBIs and was second in home runs and doubles in 2025.
Rasmussen posted a .333/.427/.484 slash line with a .911 OPS, 71 hits, five home runs, 15 doubles, and 45 RBI in his 2025 campaign.
He had 28 strikeouts to 30 walks, was hit by 11 pitches, and stole three bases while starting in all 58 games, showing his durability.
Rasmussen had a .991 fielding percentage with only two errors at second base for the Green Wave last season.
Both Lombardi and Rasmussen were previously named First Team All-AAC selections.
Designated hitter Gavin Schultz made the Second Team, while outfielders Jason Wachs and Tanner Chun made the All-Freshman team.
