Multiple Tulane Baseball Stars Selected in Day 2 of MLB Draft
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team continued to add to its draft class on Day 2 of the MLB draft.
Tulane baseball entered this year’s draft with 135 draft picks who spent part of their collegiate careers uptown.
That number grew to 138 by the end of Day 2, with three players hearing their names called in this year's draft.
On Day 1, the Kansas City Royals selected righty pitcher Michael Lombardi at No. 61 overall from the Green Wave.
Lombardi became the 16th player in program history to be selected in the top 75 and the first since 2020.
Here’s who joins Lombardi as new MLB prospects in the 2025 draft class.
No. 363—LHP Tayler Montiel, Arizona Diamondbacks
The Arizona Diamondbacks selected left-handed pitcher Tayler Montiel with the No. 363 overall pick in the 12th round.
Montiel, who worked out of the bullpen in the 2025 season, went 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 0.992 WHIP with 54 strikeouts to 14 walks in 43.1 innings pitched.
He limited opponents to a .187 batting average in 26 games for Tulane last season and has 51 career appearances over three years.
He was named to the AAC All-Tournament team with an appearance in all six team victories while throwing 5.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and one save.
Montiel became the second pitcher selected in the draft after Lombardi and the No. 137 player in program history to be drafted.
No. 458—2B Connor Rasmussen, Kansas City Royals
Second baseman Connor Rasmussen will join his teammate, Lombardi, on the Royals after they selected him No. 458 overall in the 15th round.
Rasmussen transferred to the Green Wave from the East Carolina Pirates after the 2023 season and spent two years of his three-year career with Tulane.
Rasmussen slashed .333/.427/.484 with a .911 OPS and five home runs, 15 doubles, and 45 RBI in his 2025 campaign.
He was a First Team All-AAC selection in 2025.
Rasmussen has a career .313/.416/.470 slash line with 12 career home runs, 30 doubles, and 97 RBI.
He led Tulane with 71 hits in 2025, as well as RBIs, and was second in home runs and doubles. Over two years at Tulane, Rasmussen posted a 126 wRC+.
