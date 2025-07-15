Tulane Green Wave On SI

Multiple Tulane Baseball Stars Selected in Day 2 of MLB Draft

The Tulane Green Wave baseball team had several players selected on Day 2 of the MLB draft.

Maddy Hudak

Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Bats displaying the names of draft picks on display at the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy.
Jul 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Bats displaying the names of draft picks on display at the MLB Draft at The Coca-Cola Roxy. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tulane Green Wave baseball team continued to add to its draft class on Day 2 of the MLB draft.

Tulane baseball entered this year’s draft with 135 draft picks who spent part of their collegiate careers uptown.

That number grew to 138 by the end of Day 2, with three players hearing their names called in this year's draft.

On Day 1, the Kansas City Royals selected righty pitcher Michael Lombardi at No. 61 overall from the Green Wave.

Lombardi became the 16th player in program history to be selected in the top 75 and the first since 2020.

Here’s who joins Lombardi as new MLB prospects in the 2025 draft class.

No. 363—LHP Tayler Montiel, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected left-handed pitcher Tayler Montiel with the No. 363 overall pick in the 12th round.

Montiel, who worked out of the bullpen in the 2025 season, went 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA and 0.992 WHIP with 54 strikeouts to 14 walks in 43.1 innings pitched.

He limited opponents to a .187 batting average in 26 games for Tulane last season and has 51 career appearances over three years.

He was named to the AAC All-Tournament team with an appearance in all six team victories while throwing 5.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and one save.

More News: Tulane Will Be Relying On Talented Big Man To Impact Frontcourt This Season

Montiel became the second pitcher selected in the draft after Lombardi and the No. 137 player in program history to be drafted.

No. 458—2B Connor Rasmussen, Kansas City Royals

Second baseman Connor Rasmussen will join his teammate, Lombardi, on the Royals after they selected him No. 458 overall in the 15th round.

Rasmussen transferred to the Green Wave from the East Carolina Pirates after the 2023 season and spent two years of his three-year career with Tulane.

Rasmussen slashed .333/.427/.484 with a .911 OPS and five home runs, 15 doubles, and 45 RBI in his 2025 campaign.

He was a First Team All-AAC selection in 2025.

More News: What Are the Toughest Tests for Tulane Football This Season?

Rasmussen has a career .313/.416/.470 slash line with 12 career home runs, 30 doubles, and 97 RBI.

He led Tulane with 71 hits in 2025, as well as RBIs, and was second in home runs and doubles. Over two years at Tulane, Rasmussen posted a 126 wRC+.

For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/News