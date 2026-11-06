On SI Tulane and Their Take on Week Ten's Tulsa

Tulane 2026 Football Schedule

Opponent Time/Date Result Score Record at Duke 2:30PM, 9/5 L 17-3 0-1 Sou Alabama 6PM, 9/12 W 28-24 1-1 @ K-State 11AM, 9/19 L 31-20 1-2 Sou Miss 6PM, 9/26 W 24-21 2-2 OPEN 10/3 -- -- -- @ Army 11AM, 10/10 L 20-17 2-3 (0-1) Memphis 6:30PM, 10/16 W 31-17 3-3 (1-1) UTSA TBD, 10/24 L 42-19 3-4 (1-2) @ Charlotte 6PM, 10/30 W 38-31 OT 4-4 (2-2) Tulsa 11AM, 11/7 @ Rice TBD, 11/14 Nor Texas TBD, 11/21 @ Sou Fla TBD, 11/27

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After a thrilling win last week against the 49ers in Charlotte, the Green Wave are back to New Orleans to face a very hot Tulsa team Saturday morning at 11:00 in the Wave's Homecoming game in Yulman.

Tulsa is heading into this one after losing four of their last five, hoping to regain that momentum they had after week three.

Colin Cummings, Reporter

When Head Coach Will Hall picked up the play-calling duties last week, you could see the offense finally got the spark that they've needed all year.

It was the first time the offense scored 30+ points (they did score 30+ against Memphis, but there was a pick-six) this year, and they'll be looking to keep that momentum going heading back into Yulman.

For the Wave, the worst-case scenario would be a shootout. The Golden Hurricanes score a lot, averaging 28 points a game, which is 54th in the country. On the flip side, they're also giving up 28 points per game (27.9 to be exact), so the Wave offense should be in the mindset of scoring every chance they get.

With the play-calling in the hands of Hall and Trace Johnson continuing his impressive play, I truly believe the Wave offense can only improve from this point forward. I believe Hall will find a way to get the ball in the hands of his play-makers with great timing to open up the defense both through the air and on the ground.

Speaking of that ground game, the Wave will once again find themselves playing one of the worst run defenses in the country, as Tulsa gives up more than 200 yards per game on 4.5 yards per carry.

Spring-boarding off of Charlotte, TU should be able to keep the offensive momentum rolling.

Flipping to the defense, they'll need to find that same energy they were playing with earlier in the year if they wish to stop this Tulsa offense. It was only week one, but the Golden Hurricane hold a quality win over Oklahoma State, they lost in overtime to North Texas, who is in the run for winning the American, and a one-score loss to both Navy and Army.

Tulsa has been on the short-end of the stick for the past few weeks, and they'll be looking to take advantage of the opportunity they will have against Tulane in New Orleans.

It's important for this defense to match that energy to come out on top, and they'll need to start getting involved in the turnover battle to help that result.

At the end of the day, I do feel as though this defense plays to the level of their competition, keeping the game close no matter who they play, and I believe that, and playing in Yulman, will ultimately boost the Wave to their second conference win in a row.

The game will be close, but I believe a key turnover in the third or fourth quarter will give the Wave a comfortable win.

Tulane - 37

Tulsa - 24

Doug Joubert, Publisher

It took overtime for the Green Wave to push past a desperate-for-a-win Charlotte team. After giving up 24-points to the 49ers in the first half, the most scored by Charlotte in a half this season, Tulane put together maybe its best half of football in the second 30-minutes, scoring 28 points in the 3rd and 4th quarters and overtime while the TU defense held the 49ers to only 7-points during that same amount of time.

The offensive line is starting to jell, freshman quarterback Trace Johnson is not playing like a frosh (as much), and the defense did a much better job in that last half of play. However, there's no way to sugar-coat this: that was Charlotte. This weekend is Tulsa in the battle of the TUs.

The Golden Hurricane is one of the top defenses in the American in taking away the ball, forcing 15-turnovers on the year. Tulane has taken away 10, though none against last week's opponent.

Tulsa is a team that can run and pass the ball equally as well. But what sets them a part of something that has plagued the Tulane defense this season: a running quarterback. That worries me. A lot.

Tulsa comes in a 1.5-point favorite over Tulane. My heart is saying pick the Wave. My head is saying no. I'm going to go with my heart.

Tulane 35

Tulsa 31