On SI Tulane Picks TU vs Southern Mississippi

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The Tulane football team continued to see flashes on offense last week in their loss to Kansas State, including a very well put together drive that let the Wave take the lead early.

However, consistency continues to be an issue for the Wave offense, and the defense struggles to hang with running quarterbacks. Kansas State QB Avery Johnson popped 152 rushing yards on 12 carries (12.7-yards per carry) and 2 TDs.

Moving to this week, Tulane will seek relief as they head into their last out-of-conference opponent in Southern Mississippi . The two match up in Yulman Stadium Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Colin Cummings' Pick

Despite the spread being 20 points last week, the Kansas State loss still left a bitter taste in my mouth. Mainly because Tulane was in the driver's seat at one point, but failed to capitalize on the opportunities that presented themselves early.

Southern Miss is an opponent on a much lower tier than Kansas State though, and TU should come out of this with a victory, but I really want to focus on how this game is deceptively important for Tulane.

Yes, it's Southern Miss, so why is this game important? Well, them being Southern Miss is exactly why this game is important. If Tulane wants to get to the level they want to be at, which I'm assuming is the College Football Playoff, then being able to maintain consistent, rhythmic drives will be key.

And who better to do that against than head coach Will Hall's former team? Considering that the Golden Eagles should be a stepping stone for the Wave, this is a perfect opportunity to build confidence going into conference play.

USM's (1-2) one and only win came against Alcorn State, while suffering 20+ point losses to both UCONN and Auburn. The stiff competition that they went against crushed the Golden Eagles, so this Wave team should be able to establish its dominance early.

While the team that we see now is miles better than what we saw in week one (better tackling and offensive production), the Wave still has a ways to go before they find themselves in the American Conference championship again.

This will be the perfect game to get back into that playoff rhythm, as the Golden Eagles represent TU's weakest challenge yet as they head into conference play.

The keys: run the ball, put the ball in your playmaker's hands, tackle well, and play disciplined. We barely saw action last week from Fat Hill (0 rec) and Jaylin Lucas (7 touches), who are arguably the two best players on offense.

Get these guys the ball, dominate the trenches, and tackle, and the Wave should come out of this one handily.

Tulane - 34 Southern Miss - 10

Doug Joubert's Pick

The Green Wave have played the 18th toughest schedule in the nation so far, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Playing Duke and Kansas State on the road will do that to you. The rest of the way Tulane's schedule eases up a bit, dropping to 88th in how hard the schedule is the rest of the way. That begins this week with Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles and TU have the same record, 1-and-2, but these are not the same.

USM beat Alcorn State (which they should have) at home to open the season. Then they were crushed at Auburn (which they should have been) in their second game of the season. Last weekend, hoping to bounce back from that trip to Alabama, the Golden Eagles instead laid an egg and was clobbered by UConn, losing their starting quarterback to boot.

Do not dismiss UConn as some little football school that is only decent in basketball. They are tied with Tulane in the power rankings.

Add to that, this game has two key focal points: - This is USM's Super Bowl. They want this game more than any Sun Belt Conference game. Emotions will be high from the Hattiesburg-ites. - I believe Will Hall wants this game . He didn't say it in so many words, but if I decoded what he did say correctly, he does.

Though 18.5-points is a lot to give to Southern Miss, I think Tulane can do that if they accomplish these steps: - Run the ball. Then run it some more. Take the opening kickoff (don't defer), and cram it down the Golden Eagles' collective throats. Then do it some more. - Get ahead early and don't let up on the pedal. Get that run game established, then pile it on in the passing attack. Get USM down and the emotion they have going into this game will dissipate quickly. - Blitz. I know I am not a coach, but you have a kid for the Golden Eagles starting his first game as a collegiate. Make him uncomfortable, cover tight in the defensive backfield, and make him throw the ball under pressure.

Though I still think 18.5-points is a bit much, I think Tulane will cover it.

Tulane - 35 Southern Miss - 14