Tulane Cornerback Transfers Are Game Changers in Camp
The Tulane Green Wave made a splash in the second portal window by filling out their secondary with experienced playmakers. Their transfers at cornerback have already made an impact.
Micah Robinson from Furman and Johnathan Edwards from Indiana State are FCS graduate transfers that Sumrall referred to as “gamechangers.” He can already see how they made the quarterback competition tougher, joking that he could have made some plays in April that won’t get anywhere in August.
It’s something I’ve noted a few times throughout the first few days of training camp. You can’t replicate in-game experience; graduate transfers bring considerable experience. Robinson played 472 of his total 1,562 snaps last season. Edwards added 572 last year to his total of 1,459 snaps.
In their last two seasons, which saw them win 23 games, Tulane's secondary has been laden with veteran experience. It’s impossible to ignore that Robinson and Edwards bring a different level of play to the defense.
Beyond their playmaking ability, what stands out is their size. Edwards is 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, while Robinson is 6-foot and 184 pounds. Edwards looks like Jarius Monroe, minus a bit of height and a bit thicker. Tulane won't have to worry about personnel matching size as much as in years past.
It’s especially impressive that both have left an impression against a multitude of quarterbacks. It's easier said than done to come in and have to adjust to two styles of play, though they're not too dissimilar.
Their media availability after practice on Monday underscored this. Johnathan Edwards mentioned that he was still in the process of learning everything, especially in the later portal window. I asked him how his experience in game settings has translated and helped him adjust against each quarterback.
“It’s funny; the game slows down. When the game slows down, you see things; you remember your keys from a time you had in the game. You bring that to practice, but then everything begins to speed back up again. You're at a new school, but the more reps get, it's going to continue to slow down.”
That’s the term you want to hear from your respective cornerbacks—the game slowing down. That allows them to play with confidence and use their film study to be in a position to make plays.
We’ve seen that ability, particularly in Micah Robinson, who recorded three interceptions the first week of training camp. I asked Robinson what he uses in those moments—instincts, ball skills?
“I’m just a ball hawk. If I see the ball, I'm going to try to go get the ball. My job as a corner is to get takeaways. If you take away the ball, you win football games.”
Robinson refers to his film study and the coaching staff for guidance on where to position himself to break on the ball.
“It’s a little bit of both. Being in the film room with the other corners, with Coach JJ (McCleskey), with Coach Green, and with Coach Gas (Gasparato), they put you in the spot. What’s coming—when they put you in the spot, you have to go make the play.”