Quarterbacks For Tulane Green Wave To Watch in Transfer Portal
The Tulane Green Wave are in an interesting spot after the early news of the week.
Head coach Jon Sumrall is staying in New Orleans and star quarterback Darian Mensah (and a number of other players) are on their way out.
With Sumrall sticking around, the Green Wave are making it known that they will be a presence with NIL in the transfer portal this season.
The first order of business will be figuring who will be playing quarterback for them next season. Luckily, there are some intriguing names on the market already.
Darian Mensah
The first order of business is making sure that Mensah still wants to leave with Sumrall staying in town.
He had a breakout redshirt freshman campaign, it makes sense for him to see what is out there. It might not be as easy to find such a nice fit, though.
There is clear comfort with the coaching staff and offense with Tulane. Rather than learning an entirely new playbook, he could just opt to build upon the momentum. The Green Wave will need ot make a competitive offer, though.
Rickie Collins, LSU Tigers
It was an entirely different group of recruiters, but the Green Wave offered Collins out of high school.
He is a dual threat quarterback that is raw, but has every tool that a coach could want to mold. His athletic ceiling would be exciting for a staff that helped Mensah grow into the player that he was last year.
Collins has barely played, but is 7-of-7 for 38 yards to start his career through the air.
The Baton Rouge native clearly has no issues staying home, seeing as though he committed to the Tigers out of high school.
Keyone Jenkins, FIU Panthers
Jenkins is sure to have a competitive market, but Tulane would have a hard time finding a more polished passer in the portal.
He will have two years of eligibility remaining and already has a career completion percentage of 60.1% with 4,971 yards and 33 touchdowns to 19 interceptions.
If he can find a coaching staff that can help him cut down on the turnovers, he could be one of the best passers in the nation.
Like Mensah, he can run if he needs to but definitely looks to pass first as it isn't a strength.
Devin Brown, Ohio State Buckeyes
Sumrall has taken a liking to players that were highly regarded out of high school, but flamed out at their Power Four conference college.
By all accounts, Brown is a fantastic locker room guy but just hasn't gotten the chance to prove himself on the field.
He was a top-50 player in the country when he committed to the Buckeyes. Perhaps the Green Wave can convince another quarterback to come over to New Orleans from another part of the country.