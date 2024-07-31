How Quickly Can Khai Prean Climb Tulane Green Wave Depth Chart?
The Tulane Green Wave offense went under a bit of retooling this past offseason, meaning multiple new wide receivers will be fighting to see action. Could a transfer freshman make his mark within the chaos?
Jon Sumrall and the Tulane recruiting staff brought in six different transfer wideouts in the 2024 class. Headlining those players was four-star Mario Williams and former Alabama Crimson Tide coveted commit Shazz Preston.
Preston, the 6-foot and 206-pound receiver, was expected to have a large role in the offense from day one, but has had a setback with a hamstring injury which has given another player a chance to show what he could bring to the offense.
Former LSU Tigers wideout and four-star recruit out of high school, Khai Prean, came to the Green Wave after redshirting during his one year in Baton Rouge.
Prean has a very similar build to Preston and could fill the same role while Preston recovers from injury.
The freshman has made an instant impact in fall camp, looking as fast and as fluid as anyone around him.
He showed his promise as a deep threat during the LSU spring game where he took the top off the coverage and made a 65-yard touchdown look effortless.
While his speed jumps off film, he also has plenty of promise after the catch. In high school, he looked like someone that could be headed for a Deebo Samuel-type mold.
One of the most impressive plays of his time at St. James came in a fourth-quarter comeback. He got the ball in the open field and had the presence of mind to toss the ball to a teammate as he got tackled to pick up crucial extra yardage.
During his senior season of high school, the Belle Rose native had 61 catches for 1,096 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 17.96 yards per catch average made his big-play ability clear.
As a transfer, he did drop from a four-star to a three-star, but it's important to note that he didn't miss playing time with the Tigers just because he 'wasn't good enough.' He was a freshman in an extremely crowded room that produced two first-round NFL draft picks.
The current Tulane receiver room is also pretty crowded, but it seems to be a situation that will be easier to navigate through.
Given that he is one of the few players that came in from a Louisiana school, he hasn't had to adjust to the weather unlike some of his teammates.
If he can carry over the success he's had in camp to the start of the season, a new fan favorite could be born with this new Green Wave offense.