Star Tulane Guard Earns AAC Honorable Mention After Heroic Game-Winning Shot
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team has really come alive during American Athletic Conference play.
After going 6-7 in their non-conference schedule, the young squad has found their footing against AAC foes with an impressive 8-4 record to this point.
Tulane is currently in a tie for fourth place in the standings with the Florida Atlantic Owls but holds the tiebreaker courtesy of a head-to-head win in January. If they can hold onto a top-four spot, they will receive a double-bye in the conference tournament in March.
Head coach Ron Hunter knows how important that would be for his team, which has zero seniors and very few players who had extensive playing time at the Division I level coming into the year.
One of the players who Hunter has been relying on for leadership throughout the campaign is Asher Woods.
He began his career with the VMI Keydets, earning a spot on the Southern Conference All-Freshman team during the 2022-23 season. 32 games were started that year and he averaged 14.2 points per contest.
Woods transferred to the Green Wave, but appeared in only 20 competitions as a reserve, playing only 6.3 minutes per game.
With so much roster turnover following the 2023-24 campaign, Woods had a chance to earn himself a significant role with the team this season. He took full advantage of the opportunity and has become a reliable player for Hunter.
His heroics against the Rice Owls helped Tulane hold onto the No. 4 spot in the AAC and also led to him receiving some recognition for his performance.
Woods scored 20 points for the second consecutive game, but this one he punctuated with a game-winning buzzer beater to give the Green Wave an 81-78 victory.
That led to him being named an AAC Honorable Mention for the week.
It is the first time this season he has received the honor.
It was certainly well deserved since he helped his team pick up an important win.
Woods has been a glue guy for Tulane throughout the season, doing whatever it is the coaching staff has asked of him.
His role has changed frequently, but he has settled into the starting lineup during conference play, starting all 12 games.
He has upped his production in that time, averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.4 minutes per game. Woods has been integral to the team’s success and as one of the most experienced players on the roster, is setting the tone for his teammates to follow.