Watch: Every Angle of Tulane Star Asher Woods’ Game-Winning Basket Over Rice
The Tulane Green Wave’s 81-78 win over Rice on Saturday came with a resonant moment — Asher Woods’ 3-pointer as time expired to lift the Green Wave to the win.
Woods drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing as time expired after Gregg Glenn III blocked a Rice Owls shot to set up the fast break game-winner for the Green Wave.
The win allowed Tulane to improve its record at home to 11-4 and to 5-1 at home in league action. The Green Wave also secured their season series over Rice and didn’t allow a huge game by guard Rowan Brumbaugh — 25 points — go to waste.
As satisfying as the win was, it also came with a multitude of camera angles for fans to enjoy the dramatics.
No doubt most have seen the highlight from the main camera angle for televised games, which is usually at midcourt and well above the floor. It gives fans a great view of Glenn’s blocked shot and Woods’ dribble up the floor and his sudden stop to take the shot.
Next up, the floor view. The Tulane men’s basketball social media account provided the highlight of what things looked like from the opposite end of the floor, as Glenn’s block triggered the fast break and Woods dribbled around traffic to position himself for the game-winning basket.
How about the game call? These days, the radio announcers have a camera on them, just in case there’s a dramatic play like this. Corey Gloor, Tulane’s director of broadcasting and the play-by-play voice for men’s basketball, showed off the clip of him calling Woods’ game-winner.
Then there’s the clip you didn’t know you needed. Andrew Alvarez, who is the assistant athletic director, video and broadcasting for Tulane athletics, provided a clip of what everything looked like from the control room. Someone has to direct all of this broadcast traffic. From this angle, you see everything — the main camera angle, what’s in queue to be shown, crowd reaction shots and even the angle above the backboard.
Woods’ final based gave him his second straight game with 20 points as he made four 3-pointers. Glenn matched his career high with 20 points, hit double figures for the 13th time this season, and also had a career-best two blocks, the second of which was vital to setting up the game-winnng shot.