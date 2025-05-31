Tulane Green Wave On SI

Three-Star Recruit Locks in Official Visit With Tulane After Decommitment From UNC

The Tulane Green Wave football team is working hard on the recruiting trail.

Maddy Hudak

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

Head coaches in college football have to recruit players on their own roster in the NIL era with an eye toward the future through the high school recruiting trail.

Tulane Green Wave football coach Jon Sumrall is working hard to build his roster for the 2026 season, as the team has already picked up several prospects and offered several more.

There really isn't an offseason in college sports, and June is a heavy month for official visits by coveted recruits.

The Green Wave will have an opportunity to convince this three-star recruit to join their team.

O’Mari Johnson Decommits From North Carolina Tar Heels

Three-star wide receiver O'Mari Johnson is scheduled to visit Tulane on an official visit in June, as Chad Simmons of On3 reports.

That may come as a surprise, as Johnson was previously on his way to the North Carolina Tar Heels before he decommitted from that program.

North Carolina will remain a top player in his process, but he'll check out the Green Wave and the Mississippi State Bulldogs as well.

The Mississippi native is the No. 446 overall prospect and No. 69 wide receiver in the 2026 class per On3, and is the No. 15 player in his state.

Johnson visited Chapel Hill last month and had committed to play under Bill Belichick, but now it appears the wide receiver is back in play with an open recruitment.

Johnson has racked up several Power Four offers from North Carolina, Mississippi State, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Louisville Cardinals, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Wisconsin Badgers.

Sumrall is aggressively pursuing a top target, as he has demonstrated in the past.

More From Tulane On SI

feed

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/News