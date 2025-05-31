Three-Star Recruit Locks in Official Visit With Tulane After Decommitment From UNC
Head coaches in college football have to recruit players on their own roster in the NIL era with an eye toward the future through the high school recruiting trail.
Tulane Green Wave football coach Jon Sumrall is working hard to build his roster for the 2026 season, as the team has already picked up several prospects and offered several more.
There really isn't an offseason in college sports, and June is a heavy month for official visits by coveted recruits.
The Green Wave will have an opportunity to convince this three-star recruit to join their team.
O’Mari Johnson Decommits From North Carolina Tar Heels
Three-star wide receiver O'Mari Johnson is scheduled to visit Tulane on an official visit in June, as Chad Simmons of On3 reports.
That may come as a surprise, as Johnson was previously on his way to the North Carolina Tar Heels before he decommitted from that program.
North Carolina will remain a top player in his process, but he'll check out the Green Wave and the Mississippi State Bulldogs as well.
The Mississippi native is the No. 446 overall prospect and No. 69 wide receiver in the 2026 class per On3, and is the No. 15 player in his state.
Johnson visited Chapel Hill last month and had committed to play under Bill Belichick, but now it appears the wide receiver is back in play with an open recruitment.
Johnson has racked up several Power Four offers from North Carolina, Mississippi State, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, Louisville Cardinals, LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Sumrall is aggressively pursuing a top target, as he has demonstrated in the past.