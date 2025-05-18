Tulane Football Makes Official Offer To Coveted Local Three-Star Prospect
As the Tulane Green Wave prepare for the 2025 college football season, head coach Jon Sumrall is loading up the roster for the future.
Tulane football has been heavily active this offseason on the recruiting trail, particularly in the secondary.
After flipping a cornerback who reclassified to the 2025 class next week, the team doubled down on players in coverage with an official offer extended to a three-star safety from Haynesville, La., to fill out their class of 2026.
Safety Isaiah Washington posted on X that not only did the Green Wave extend an official offer, but they'll be hosting him on campus for an official visit from June 5-7.
Tulane Green Wave Offers Three-Star Safety Isaiah Washington
Washington is a three-star prospect on 247Sports, and the 6-foot-1, 170-pound recruit has picked up several impressive offers on the recruiting trail from the Texas State Bobcats, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Arkansas Razorbacks, Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, Houston Cougars and Tulane.
Washington is a multi-sport athlete, as he plays shooting guard and point guard for the Haynesville High School basketball team.
He also competes in track and field and posted a 44' 1.5" in the triple jump to place first in the Haynesville Invitational as a junior, per Athletic.net.
He placed first in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.05 at the event and also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.10.
Athletes who possess that level of athleticism and versatility are highly valuable, and as Washington begins to accumulate Power 4 offers, programs are taking notice of the star prospect.
The question for Washington will come down to many things, including playing time, competition, development and likely NIL in today's college football landscape.
However, in a brief Q&A with Washington on PrepRedZone.com, he answered that he's looking for a true home for his college destination, one with love.
"A home that will give you challenges every day to develop, and loving people!" Washington wrote.
That seems to imply an emphasis on culture, and for that reason, Sumrall could very well have an edge in landing the coveted prospect.