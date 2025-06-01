Tulane Green Wave On SI

Three Tulane Baseball Players Earned AAC All-Tournament Selections

After a trip to the conclusion of the AAC tournament championship game, three Tulane Green Wave players were selected to the All-Tournament Team.

Maddy Dickens

Photo by John Korduner/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to the Tulane's official website, three standouts were placed on the 2025 AAC All-Tournament Team; Gavin Schulz, Theo Bryant IV and Tayler Montiel. 

Schulz went off at the plate in the tournament.

He hit .444 with eight hits in 18 at-bats. In those eight hits, he had a double, a triple and a home run. Three runs were scored with another three RBI. His slugging percentage was an impressive .778 and he also had an on-base percentage of .421.

Bryant was another force on offense.

His on-base percentage was .588 while hitting .462. He also totaled three runs scored and three RBI. The outfielder started in all four games of the tournament in left field. 

Montiel came on as a relief pitcher in three of four tournament games this year. He showed  his incredible ability when he allowed no runs and held opponent batters to a .158 average while striking out six batters in 5.2 innings of work. 

Their head coach, Jay Uhlman, has really turned this program around in his three years at the helm.
It is now time for the offseason, and the Green Wave are expected to return six of their best eight hitters, as well as most of their pitchers.

The pitchers expected to return accounted for 30 of the teams’ 33 wins during the season. 

Uhlman has led them to an impressive three consecutive conference championship appearances, and even though they lost this year, they had won the previous two.

Tulane will be looking to get back to their fourth title game in a row during 2026, but there is a lot of work that has to be done before then.

Hopefully the team can continue to build on their momentum for the upcoming season. 

More From Tulane On SI

feed

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time, riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

Home/News