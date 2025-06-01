Three Tulane Baseball Players Earned AAC All-Tournament Selections
According to the Tulane's official website, three standouts were placed on the 2025 AAC All-Tournament Team; Gavin Schulz, Theo Bryant IV and Tayler Montiel.
Schulz went off at the plate in the tournament.
He hit .444 with eight hits in 18 at-bats. In those eight hits, he had a double, a triple and a home run. Three runs were scored with another three RBI. His slugging percentage was an impressive .778 and he also had an on-base percentage of .421.
Bryant was another force on offense.
His on-base percentage was .588 while hitting .462. He also totaled three runs scored and three RBI. The outfielder started in all four games of the tournament in left field.
Montiel came on as a relief pitcher in three of four tournament games this year. He showed his incredible ability when he allowed no runs and held opponent batters to a .158 average while striking out six batters in 5.2 innings of work.
Their head coach, Jay Uhlman, has really turned this program around in his three years at the helm.
It is now time for the offseason, and the Green Wave are expected to return six of their best eight hitters, as well as most of their pitchers.
The pitchers expected to return accounted for 30 of the teams’ 33 wins during the season.
Uhlman has led them to an impressive three consecutive conference championship appearances, and even though they lost this year, they had won the previous two.
Tulane will be looking to get back to their fourth title game in a row during 2026, but there is a lot of work that has to be done before then.
Hopefully the team can continue to build on their momentum for the upcoming season.