Throwback Thursday: Tulane Basketball Edges Out Ole Miss in Regular Season Matchup

On December 17th, 1994, the Green Wave sized up the Rebels in a regular season bout.

Drowning the Rebellion

During a fitting week in 1994, Tulane would beat Ole Miss comfortably, 71-62. Tulane’s success didn’t begin here, however. The Wave were 5-2 heading into the bout, including a win over eleventh ranked Indiana in the Maui Invitational.

The win over Ole Miss would spark an 8-game win streak, boosting their record to 13-2. The streak would end here, however, and TU just couldn’t get that fire started again. After the 8-game win streak, the Wave would finish the season with an average 8-6.

Job’s Not Finished… Yet

Finishing the season at 21-8 would secure them a spot in the annual Metro Conference and NCAA tournament. The Metro tournament would end abruptly after beating sixth-ranked South Florida, 73-64. They’d go on to lose the next game in a nail biter that would find itself in overtime against the second-ranked Louisville, 81-80.

Their NCAA tournament bid would end just the way their conference bid had. The ninth-ranked (Southeast Division) Wave would win their first game, but they’d lose in the second round. They won their first game against eighth-ranked BYU 76-70. TU would lose their second game to second-ranked Kentucky, 80-62.