Top Ten Article Countdown of 2025: RMFW Becomes Touchable

We started our adventure with you and Tulane athletics on September 15, 2025. Suffice it to say, it has been an exciting, thrilling, exhilarating, stimulating, and all the other synonyms you can find in your thesaurus for what turned out to be what some consider the greatest ride in Tulane football history.

Through the end of this year, we're counting down your favorite articles. The metric used is the total number of page views by those visiting ON SI Tulane.

Published on November 11, 2025, Tulane fans were treated to a grinning Jon Sumrall, proudly showing off his new, light blue sweatshirt with the letters R-M-F-W printed on the front in New Orleans street tile font. Here are excerpts from that story.

"Tulane coach Jon Sumrall showed up at his regular Tuesday media conference sporting his new sweatshirt with the letters "RMFW" imprinted on the front. Though you won't hear or see it in the YouTube video from which we screen captured the above photo, The Tulane coach even did a little promotion for the company that created it for him, saying you can buy one, too. For those who have not heard the football coach's saying, you must be able to allow your ears to enjoy the absolute simplicity and beauty of what he has created.

"The "R" stands for the word "Roll." The "W" stands for Wave. The "M" and "F" stand for words that rhyme with "brother" and "trucking."

"After a victory, Sumrall will come into the locker room after his on-field visits. Then, a hush will fall over the room and the Tulane head coach will yell the words that those letters stand for. The locker room goes absolutely bananas.

"Sumrall started this back in February of this year when he posted this on X/Twitter.

RMFW — Jon Sumrall (@CoachJonSumrall) February 6, 2025

"One of our ON SI Tulane reporters wrote a story about it, too."

Though the "RMFW" continued to crop up on various clothing around campus and in Yulman Stadium, it never made its way onto the stadium big screen.

If you'd like to read the article, you can find it here.

On Wednesday, New Year's Eve, we reveal the top story for 2025, as voted on by you, the readers of ON SI Tulane.