Tulane Announces Tragic Passing of Men's Basketball Star, Gregg Glenn III
The Tulane Green Wave community suffered a great loss over the weekend when men’s basketball star Gregg Glenn III tragically died in an accident.
A standout both on the hardwood and in the classroom, Glenn made an impact on plenty of people’s lives both at Tulane and throughout his life.
The oldest of his siblings, he was a Health & Wellness major who hailed from Pompano Beach, Fla., epitomizing what it meant to be a student-athlete.
He had spent the last two seasons with the Green Wave after beginning his collegiate career with the Michigan Wolverines.
The 2024-25 campaign was the first time he was a regular starter, earning an expanded role under head coach Ron Hunter as one of the few players who were returning from a disappointing 2023-24 season.
Glenn was a driving force on the court behind Tulane going 19-15 overall and 12-6 during American Athletic Conference play, after going 14-17 overall and 5-13 in league play the previous year.
He started all 34 games he played in, making an impact on both ends of the court.
Glenn averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in 26.7 minutes per game.
“Let us remember Gregg not just for his achievements in sports, but for the kindness and warmth he shared with everyone. He will forever remain a part of our university family,” wrote Sarah Cunningham, the Vice President of Student Affairs, in a statement released by the university.
His skills on the basketball court are what many people will remember him for, but he was someone who brought an infectious energy and positivity everywhere he went.
Prayers and sympathies go out to family, friends, the Tulane community and anyone impacted by this unexpected and tragic passing.
