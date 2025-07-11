Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Baseball Adds Key Transfer As Eastern Kentucky Infielder Joins the Roster

Tulane has been killing it in the transfer portal this off season and they just grabbed another one.

The Tulane Green Wave is painted on the field of the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. The logo was painted in preparations for the NCAA football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Tulane University Green Wave that was moved from New Orleans to Norman due to hurricane Ida. CENTERPIECE IMAGE
On The Clock College Baseball announced (via X) that the Tulane University Green Wave baseball program just snagged another top-tier transfer in the infield, AJ Groeneveld. 

Groeneveld was named to the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Freshman team after a stellar outing at Eastern Kentucky University. The 6-foot-1 freshman led their team in a couple categories, batting average and stolen bases (11).

On the year he slashed .300/.404/.413 which brings his OPS to an impressive .817, as a freshman. He was second for their team in runs scored (24) and total walks (25). By the end of the season, he tallied up eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, and 14 RBI. 

Groeneveld had two games in which he went three for three, first at Lipscomb on April 25 and then two weeks later at North Alabama. His perfect outing at North Alabama resulted in a home run, two runs, and an RBI. 

The freshman played in 50 games on the season, starting in 50. It’s no surprise how well he was able to perform swinging a bat, because he was outstanding in high school.

He started the season as a Preseason All-American, but unfortunately, he endured a season-ending injury after four games. In that span, he was hitting .444 with six runs, two RBI, one home run, and one double. 

As a junior, he was first team all-district and was a Miami Herald Second Team All-County. In his junior season, he had a batting average of .333 and 14 RBI. 

The Florida native is joining a much better squad. EKU posted an overall 11-44 record, 8-22 in conference. The Green Wave team, however, finished the season 33-25 with a 13-14 conference record in the American Athletic Conference. 

Tulane made it to the conference championship game before their season came to a close with an 8-2 loss against Eastern Carolina University.

The Wave’s have been crushing it in the transfer portal. They’re continuing to address needs that left them short in the off-season, and with the addition of a real hitter, they could be conference contenders. 

