Tulane Green Wave Survive Roster Turnover in EA Sports CFB 26 Prediction
The Tulane Green Wave has put together a couple of solid seasons in a row, but now has to deal with some major departures. Can Jon Sumrall do it again?
EA Sports College Football 26 was recently released, giving Green Wave fans their first look at this year's team. Using the dynasty mode within the game, the season can be simulated to find a prediction on how this upcoming campaign will play out.
One such simulation ended in great news for Tulane, as they finished 10-4 and ended the year ranked as the No. 13 team. This puts them right outside of playoff contention and would be an improvement over last year's 9-5 finish.
More News: Tulane Defensive Star Sam Howard Set to Take Center Stage This Season
The biggest win of the year came in Week 3 against the Duke Blue Devils, when the Green Wave faced former star quarterback Darian Mensah in a revenge game.
Tulane came out on top of that contest 25-24, holding Mensah to a modest day. He had a 52% completion rate for 271 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
The Green Wave finished the regular season with a 10-2 record, but lost the AAC Championship to the North Texas Mean Green and the Fenway Bowl to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
More News: Promising Outfield Transformation Could Power Tulane to Playoffs
This would be a step in the right direction for Sumrall and his staff, answering the departures of players like Mensah and Makhi Hughes well.
After transfer quarterback Kadin Semonza suffered an early-season injury, it was three-star freshman passer Joshua Brantley who led them the rest of the way.
Semonza completed 55% of his passes for 1,165 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Brantley completed 54% of his passes for 2,215 yards with 22 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Incumbent junior running back Arnold Barnes was a key to Tulane's success. He ran the ball 257 times for 1,334 yards with 15 touchdowns.
Former Washington State Cougars wideout Tre Shackleford was the biggest standout receiver, coming up with 43 catches for 621 yards and a whopping 10 touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, senior UTEP Miners transfer Mo Westmoreland had the biggest impact. He came up with 15 sacks and 22 total tackles for a loss. Only three more players in the country had more sacks than he did.
More News: How Transfer Talent Can Propel Tulane Basketball to New Heights
Senior safety Bailey Despanie also stepped up to have a nice year as he led the team with 79 tackles and nine passes broken up.
Senior left tackle Derrick Graham was the team's only All-American. Graham, Barnes, Westmoreland and Chris Rodgers were all First-team All-AAC.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.