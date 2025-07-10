How Two Veteran Guards Can Lead the Tulane Green Wave to Success
After transferring from Georgetown, Rowan Brumbaugh decided to take his talent to New Orleans to play for the Green Wave.
In his first season at Tulane, he was the team leader in points per game, assists per game, and steals per game, averaging 15.5, 4.8, and 1.6, respectively. Additionally, he made the second most three-pointers on the team, hitting 62 threes at 35.8 percent clip.
Brumbaugh has decided to stay in New Orleans to help take this team to the next level.
The Green Wave also return Asher Woods. After a relatively quiet sophomore season with Tulane, Woods had a big junior year.
In his junior season with Tulane, Woods averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Woods was the Wave's best free-throw shooter of any player who participated in more than 12 games, shooting 85.4 percent from the charity stripe. His performance on the free throw line makes sense considering Woods' clutch heroics last season for the Wave, hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater from three to beat Rice 81-78.
With these two guards returning, the Green Wave have two experienced players in the backcourt with an understanding of coach Ron Hunter's offensive and defensive schemes.
Hunter also is bringing in a plethora of talented guards. Oral Roberts transfer, JoJo Moore is particularly notable after he had a freshman season averaging 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Golden Eagles.
Brumbaugh and Woods will be critical pieces on this Tulane team next season. If they can elevate their already impressive performances from a season ago, the ceiling of this Tulane team elevates, too.
If Brumbaugh and Woods rise to the occasion, perhaps the Green Wave will find themselves in March Madness for the first time since 1995, ending a drought that has lasted the entirety of the 21st century.
