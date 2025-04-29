Tulane Baseball Star Named to Prestigious AAC List After Huge Weekend Series
The Tulane Green Wave had a huge week on the baseball diamond as it earned a series victory over the East Carolina Pirates.
It was the first series win in Greenville for the Wave in over a decade since 2012 and was massive in terms of the AAC standings, leaving East Carolina with a tied conference record with the Pirates.
The efforts from Tulane did not go unnoticed by the conference and the most productive player on offense from the weekend was named to the AAC's Weekly Honor Roll.
Starting third baseman Gavin Schulz was the one recognized for his efforts after he hit over .400 with seven runs on the weekend. Slashing a ridiculous .417/.462/.1.083, it was a massive weekend at the plate for one of the team's captains.
Schulz's stand-out showing produced five hits, two home runs, two doubles, six RBI, 13 total bases, and four total extra base hits as he absolutely teed off on the Pirates pitching.
They simply could not get him out as it felt like Schulz was doing damage every time he stepped up to the plate.
This is the first time Schulz has been named this season to the weekly honor roll and the eighth overall recognition for the Green Wave.
Back in February, both Matthias Haas and Trey Cehajic were recognized during the same week while star pitcher Michael Lombardi has been recognized four times including a conference pitcher of the week award at the start of this month.
Hugh Pinkney was named to the weekly honor roll the same week Lombardi was named pitcher of the week.
Last year, Schulz started 62 games for Tulane and slashed .303/.378/.517 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI, beginning to really break out after a solid 2023 season in which he slashed .242/.377/.361 with five home runs and 27 RBI in 59 games.
In 2025, Schulz has continued to hit through 42 games so far, slashing .289/.435/.447 with four home runs and 27 RBI.
The slugging third baseman is a New Orleans native and has stayed with the Green Wave for now all four years, being one of the most important players on the team for a full four years now.
When he does eventually move on to the next level, he will certainly be sorely missed, though he would be the first to tell you there is still work left to do before he does that.