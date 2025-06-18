Tulane Continues Offensive Recruiting Success With KeyShaun Coleman Commitment
Tulane keeps adding talented playmakers to their offense.
Their newest addition is wide receiver KeyShaun Coleman.
Hudl shows this young man totaling nearly 1,300 all purpose yards and nine touchdowns last year. The future Green Wave not only excelled on the offensive side of the ball, but took snaps at the cornerback position as well.
Coleman is fast.
As a high school junior he is already clocking a 4.49 40-yard dash. For reference, the NFL recorded star Cooper Kupp at a 4.62 during his NFL combine, while Davante Adams' number was 4.56.
As a First-Team All-Conference player out of Mississippi, it is no surprise he had offers from many other universities. He is choosing Tulane over Southern Mississippi, South Alabama, Jackson State, and many other institutions.
Coleman is joining another stud at the wide receiver position; Trez Davis.
Davis is a four-star recruit who committed to Tulane earlier in June, giving the Green Wave a solid haul in a wide receiver room that needs some more juice.
Coleman is staying close to home as Tulane is only three hours from his home town.
Jon Sumrall and his coaching staff now have 10 commitments in the class of 2026, a great boost for this program now that Sumrall can focus on building things in New Orleans.
Coleman is the third wide receiver that has committed to Tulane this cycle, joining the aforementioned Davis and three-star Gary Hadley Jr.
