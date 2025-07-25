Tulane Football Lands Another Top Three-Star Recruiting Target
The Tulane Green Wave football team landed yet another commitment to their growing class of 2026.
The Green Wave have landed 18 total commits, including one four-star and now 16 three-star prospects with this latest addition, which should boost their top 70 recruiting class in college football.
Central High School interior offensive lineman Nick Witherspoon from Tuscaloosa, Ala., announced his commitment on his high school signing day in a video posted by the program on Instagram.
Witherspoon received 21 D1 offers, including American Conference members FAU Owls, Memphis Tigers, and UAB Blazers.
Per the announcement video, it appears Witherspoon was down to Tulane and the Tigers based on the school hats on display at the signing table.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect has a three-star ranking on 247Sports.
Witherspoon’s decision shows that head coach Jon Sumrall and his staff still have a strong recruiting foothold in the state of Alabama, where several came over with Sumrall from the Troy Trojans.
After announcing his decision in the video, Witherspoon spoke briefly about his reasons for choosing the program.
“It’s a good city, a great football team, a great program, and great coaches,” Witherspoon said. “It’s really the family they’ve got there. It’s nothing but family there. You’re not going to feel like an outsider at all.”
Witherspoon also shared that they didn’t just take him around the locker room. The coaching staff challenged his football knowledge.
“They were picking my brain, trying to see my love for the game, my IQ, and what I know about the game,” Witherspoon explained. “That made me feel some type of way, and that’s why I leaned towards Tulane.”
He further pointed out that the coaches didn’t have to come down to his school, but they did so twice.
He’s not the first recruit to point out a feeling of love that drew him to the program.
Building the trenches is critical to future success, and Witherspoon is considerably versatile, also spending time on the offensive line.
It’s yet another pickup in a strong offseason for Sumrall and his staff as they nail down their final targets ahead of the start of fall camp next Tuesday.
