What Sold New Tulane Football Commit Brayden Allen on the Program?
The Tulane Green Wave football team recently picked up a coveted recruit in three-star wide receiver Brayden Allen from Lafayette, La.
While they’ll have to continue recruiting efforts, as Allen is now getting attention from more Power Four college football programs with a recent offer by the Ole Miss Rebels.
However, the Green Wave have been working to persuade Allen for months and left a considerable impression on the 6-foot-1, 170-pound receiver during his official visit to the program.
Head coach Jon Sumrall is a direct, honest coach, and that trickles down to his staff.
Allen opened up about his commitment decision to Mike Coppage of The Advocate (subscription required) and cited that candor as a reason he was drawn to Tulane.
"There were a lot of factors that went into the decision," Allen said. "My official visit went really well. As soon as I got there, they showed a lot of love. I could tell it's not 'fake love.' They weren't just telling me stuff to try and get me to go there."
Sumrall and wide receivers coach Carter Sheridan were the coaches who swayed Allen, and he appreciated their tough love approach versus blowing smoke.
"One thing I liked a lot is that Sheridan didn't just tell me the stuff I'm doing right," Allen said. "He also told me my flaws. I stand out as a really good route-runner, but on the top of my routes I can be more physical."
He now joins the No. 2 recruiting class in the conference behind the USF Bulls and a now-top 70 recruiting class, which surpassed the Memphis Tigers with recently updated rankings to several recruits.
"It's a great feeling," he said. "I like how Tulane runs their offense and how much they throw the ball. And with coach Sheridan, it's about more than football with him."
Allen visited Yulman Stadium twice during spring practice and plans to experience his first home game this upcoming season.
His mindset coming to the Green Wave is in line with Sumrall’s blue-collar mentality he promotes.
"I'm coming to Tulane with my head down, ready to work," he said. "You're not ever going to see me get complacent. I'm coming to Tulane to work and grind, for sure."
Should Tulane be successful in retaining Allen and fending off Power Four offers, they’re getting a real hard worker whose LCA head coach, Matt Standiford, sees a great attitude.
"One thing I love is that receiver is a position that can sometimes be labeled as having divas, but Brayden never complains,” Standiford told The Advocate. “He doesn't say a word. Last year against Dunham, he played safety the whole game and only got one or two catches. He loves to block on the perimeter. All in all, he's a top-end guy."
That type of attitude fits in with the Green Wave’s core values, and it makes Allen a great fit for the program.
