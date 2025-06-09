Tulane Football Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star Safety
The Tulane Green Wave football team is in a down period in college football ahead of fall camp, leaving time for head coach Jon Sumrall to continue securing future recruits.
The 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes are shaping up to be strong for the Green Wave, with a lot of local high schoolers electing to stay in Louisiana.
Tulane bolstered their 2026 class with a strong local single-high safety on Friday.
Three-Star Safety Jackson Williams Commits to Tulane Football
Archbishop Shaw defensive back Jackson “JWill” Williams announced his commitment on X, becoming the fifth member of the 2026 signing class.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Marrero, La., native primarily plays single-high safety for the Eagles and is said to have a high football IQ and ball skills, all exciting traits for Sumrall and defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato to dive into.
The three-star prospect contributed to the Shaw team that won the Division II Select state football title in the 2024 season. Williams is also a dual-sport athlete, playing shooting guard for the Shaw basketball team that lost in the state championship game.
The Green Wave managed to snag Williams over offers from the Troy Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, South Alabama Jaguars, and Texas State Bobcats.
It was important for Tulane to add Williams and recruit additional defensive backs for their 2026 class. They recently flipped a recruit from the Northwestern Wildcats who reclassified to the 2025 class, leaving an opening for future star defensive backs to join the roster.
One of those looks to be Williams, who is set to play corner this season for the Eagles in the fall and will join the Green Wave with that much more versatility.