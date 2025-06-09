Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Football Lands Commitment From Local Three-Star Safety

Tulane Green Wave football is securing a strong 2026 recruiting class.

Maddy Hudak

Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tulane Green Wave football team is in a down period in college football ahead of fall camp, leaving time for head coach Jon Sumrall to continue securing future recruits.

The 2025 and 2026 recruiting classes are shaping up to be strong for the Green Wave, with a lot of local high schoolers electing to stay in Louisiana.

Tulane bolstered their 2026 class with a strong local single-high safety on Friday.

Three-Star Safety Jackson Williams Commits to Tulane Football

Archbishop Shaw defensive back Jackson “JWill” Williams announced his commitment on X, becoming the fifth member of the 2026 signing class.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Marrero, La., native primarily plays single-high safety for the Eagles and is said to have a high football IQ and ball skills, all exciting traits for Sumrall and defensive coordinator Greg Gasparato to dive into.

The three-star prospect contributed to the Shaw team that won the Division II Select state football title in the 2024 season. Williams is also a dual-sport athlete, playing shooting guard for the Shaw basketball team that lost in the state championship game.

The Green Wave managed to snag Williams over offers from the Troy Trojans, Florida State Seminoles, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, South Alabama Jaguars, and Texas State Bobcats.

It was important for Tulane to add Williams and recruit additional defensive backs for their 2026 class. They recently flipped a recruit from the Northwestern Wildcats who reclassified to the 2025 class, leaving an opening for future star defensive backs to join the roster.

One of those looks to be Williams, who is set to play corner this season for the Eagles in the fall and will join the Green Wave with that much more versatility.

Published
Maddy Hudak
MADDY HUDAK

Maddy Hudak is the deputy editor for Tulane on Sports Illustrated and the radio sideline reporter for their football team. Maddy is an alumnus of Tulane University, and graduated in 2016 with a degree in psychology. She went on to obtain a Master of Legal Studies while working as a research coordinator at the VA Hospital, and in jury consulting. During this time, Maddy began covering the New Orleans Saints with SB Nation, and USA Today. She moved to New Orleans in 2021 to pursue a career in sports and became Tulane's sideline reporter that season. She enters her fourth year with the team now covering the program on Sports Illustrated, and will use insights from features and interviews in the live radio broadcast. You can follow her on X at @MaddyHudak_94, or if you have any questions or comments, she can be reached via email at maddy.hudak1@gmail.com

Home/News