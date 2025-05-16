New Tulane Football Three-Star Corner Recruit Makes Important Change
The Tulane Green Wave have been active in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail ahead of an anticipated 2025 college football season.
Head coach Jon Sumrall is looking for impact players to fill out his roster and is known for his development and employment of young stars.
In the case of Tulane football recruit Joshua Sims, a 6-foot cornerback initially committed to the Northwestern Wildcats, that evaluation will come sooner than thought.
Tulane Commit Joshua Sims Reclassifies to 2025 Class
Initially the second commitment in the Green Wave's 2026 recruiting class, Sims will join the team this season.
When Tulane posted their official announcement of Sims, importantly, the post on X reclassified the recruit to the 2025 class.
That's a critical change in the timeline for a prospect who had offers from at least 23 programs, including the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Ole Miss Rebels, Kentucky Wildcats, Purdue Boilermakers, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and West Virginia Mountaineers.
The cornerback from Pearl-Cohn High School in Nashville, Tenn., has stellar upside in his collegiate career. In three seasons, Sims has tallied 97 solo tackles, 173 total tackles and eight tackles for loss and had his first career sack in his junior campaign.
Sims also possesses ball skills, with four career interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and three forced fumbles.
The Green Wave's 2025 recruiting class now ranks 69th in the nation per 247Sports, as Sims grows the class to 18 prospects.
As far as recruits in the secondary, Sims will learn the ropes alongside cornerback commits Michael Igbinoghene from Trussville, Al., and Landon Hammond from Opelousas, La.
The reclassification allows for valuable time learning the ropes at the college football level, as cornerback is one of the positions that experience is needed at most.
It was a dire position of need for Tulane last season prior to FCS grad transfers Micah Robinson and Johnathan Edwards joining the team in the second transfer window.
Prior to that, Sumrall voiced significant concern over the lack of players with snaps under their belt.
Those can only come in a game setting. However, the coaching Sims will receive a year early will be critical, as well as the in-game opportunities Sumrall is known to give young players when the game is put away.