Tulane Football Lands New Star Cornerback Out of Portal From Troy Trojans
The Tulane Green Wave football team may have found its next starting boundary cornerback in the transfer portal.
Hailing from head coach Jon Sumrall’s former college football program, Troy Trojans corner LJ Green chose Tulane football as his next home, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3.
Green received offers from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, Virginia Cavaliers, Houston Cougars, and more programs, including American conference rival Memphis Tigers.
Green joined the Trojans in 2023 in Sumrall’s final season as coach, and Green redshirted after playing in the season opener.
He then went on to start in the 2024 season in all 12 games, playing the 43rd most snaps among freshmen and redshirt freshmen corners in college football.
Green totaled 27 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions last year. He comes to the Green Wave with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
The fact that Green only received three penalties in the heavy snap count he played last campaign was another significant statistic.
Green fills a position of need Sumrall pointed to multiple times throughout spring practice, including the spring game in his postgame comments.
“Last year on the perimeter of the secondary, we had guys, I love them, but I don't know if they could cover me,” Sumrall said following the game. “It was bad football at times. We still need to probably go get another corner, maybe two, just to have the right type of depth for rotation. And we want those guys to be frontline players. I'm not recruiting for third-string players. I'm recruiting to get guys to come in here and start, but we're in a much better holistic place defensively. We've still got a long way to go, but we're in a much better spot."
Sumrall furthered to add that he wanted to add a corner to up the competition on defense, but that he didn’t want to “go crazy” and add a bunch of players to each room for depth purposes alone.
“If there’s a guy that can help us win one more game, we’ll go take him,” Sumrall said.
That player very well may be his former recruit in Green, who brings a wealth of experience to the position.
The team needs to replace starters Johnathan Edwards and Micah Robinson, who is now a rookie with the Green Bay Packers, after they filled a crucial hole in the secondary as FCS transfers who made an impact.
They returned Jahiem Johnson, Jayden Lewis, Armani Cargo and Javion White as younger players in coverage, with White expected to compete for the starting spear role and brought in transfers Isaiah Wadsworth, Tavare Smith, and KC Eziomume.
However, Green seems like a proven player from Sumrall’s second-ever recruiting class who will be a strong competitor to start.