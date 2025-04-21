Tulane Football Linked To Former Appalachian State, UCLA Quarterback Joey Aguilar
The Tulane Green Wave football team may not have their starting quarterback on the roster just yet.
Like many college football programs, Tulane football is diving into the prospects in the transfer portal, and a name to watch is former UCLA Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar.
Aguilar, who was pushed out following Nico Iamaleava’s commitment on Sunday, quickly became a top player on the market.
As the quarterback search continues, head coach Jon Sumrall is seeking a third prospect to compete in an open battle that neither Kadin Semonza nor Donovan Leary could run away with in spring camp.
"We're definitely in the market for which quarterback out there could fit,” Sumrall said. “We're not looking for just a depth piece. We're looking for a guy that can add to the top end of the room and be in the competition for the starting job.”
Pete Nakos with On3 reports that three schools are jumping in the mix early for Aguilar; the Tennessee Volunteers, Wake Forest Demon Deacons, and the Green Wave.
The former Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback thought he was the next signal caller for the Bruins after transferring during the winter window.
Now, Aguilar is searching for a new home, signifying how quickly things can change in the college football landscape with the introduction of NIL and the free movement in the portal.
Nakos points to Sumrall’s resume that includes coaching against Aguilar in the 2023 season as head coach of the Troy Trojans. They went on to win the Sun Belt title over Aguilar and App State.
In the 49-23 loss, Aguilar completed 28 of 39 pass attempts for 239 yards. He threw no touchdowns or interceptions and was sacked five times.
The veteran set single-season records for the Mountaineers as the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year in passing yards (3,757), passing touchdowns (33) and total offense (4,002) in 2023.
Aguilar also has the ability to convert with his legs, with 140 career rushing attempts for 456 yards and five touchdowns.
In two seasons, Aguilar became the fifth all-time leader in touchdown passes (56) and passing yards (6,760). Impressively, he was behind three- or four-year starters in that feat.
After debuting off the bench in 2023, Aguilar threw for at least 200 yards in all 24 starts, showing consistent production.
Aguilar also displayed an ability to finish, as he threw 15 touchdown passes in the final six games of last season.
Should Sumrall want the coveted prospect, he’ll have to compete with programs looking to add the most experienced quarterback on the market.