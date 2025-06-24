Tulane Football Receiving Corp Strengthened by Recent Signing
Tulane's receiving corps has three invaluable pieces in Bryce Bohanon, Shazz Preston, and Florida Atlantic Omari Hayes; however, Washington State transfer Tre Shackelford has the potential to emerge as a star for the Green Wave in his senior season.
Last season with the Cougars, Shackelford recorded 144 yards and a touchdown on ten receptions for an 8-5 Washington State team. His best game was against San Jose State, a game in which he had three receptions for 57 yards in a Washington State 54-52 win over the Spartans.
Unfortunately, for Shackelford, the Washington State passing attack operated through Kyle Williams, the Cougars star wideout. Williams was a third round draft pick taken by the New England Patriots.
However, where Shackelford's talent was showcased the most was his sophomore season at Austin Peay. In that season, Shackelford went for 799 yards and six touchdowns on 52 receptions. Shackelford had multiple games of more than 120 yards receiving.
While Bohanon, Preston, and Hayes are all elite at the receiver position, only Preston is six feet tall. Shackelford is six foot one and potentially could be an important asset on the outside for an otherwise small receiving corps.
Listed at 187 pounds, Shackelford has a similar build to Tulane star wide receiver Dontae Fleming, who was listed at six foot two and 180 pounds a season ago.
Fleming was second on the Wave in receiving yards recording 598 yards and a touchdown on 31 receptions last season. Perhaps the Wave utilize Shackelford in a similar way.
Shackelford's role for Tulane will be determined as the season develops, but he has the potential to make an impact on the outside. The Wave will hope Shackelford can produce at a similar level as his sophomore season at Austin Peay, even though Tulane's competition is much steeper. If Shackelford can carve himself a role in this offense, he can become an important target for the Green Wave.
