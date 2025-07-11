Tulane Football Selects Valuable Stars To Represent Team at AAC Media Days
The 2025 American Kickoff is a great opportunity for the Tulane Green Wave football team ahead of the college football season.
The events give a cursory look around the new conference leaders in the AAC, as each team sends its head coach and two players to represent.
The two-day event will be held Thursday and Friday on July 24 to 25, in Charlotte, N.C., at the Charlotte Convention Center, to which fans are invited to attend.
The Green Wave will be sending head coach Jon Sumrall as he enters his second season, in addition to linebacker Sam Howard and offensive lineman Shadre Hurst.
Last season, Sumrall brought defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins and center Vincent Murphy, citing the blue-collar mentality he wanted to promote with his Tulane team and how those two were perfect representatives on the line of scrimmage.
That trend continues this season with Hurst, and he’s joined by another invaluable leader in Howard.
Both players recently made First Team selections for the Athlon Sports’ 2025 Preseason All-AAC team, out of the total seven that led the conference.
Hurst is one of two returnees on the offensive line at left guard, alongside left tackle Derrick Graham, who also made First Team.
The duo was part of an offensive line that helped the Green Wave rank in the top five in the AAC in multiple categories, including but not limited to third-down conversions, completion percentage, scoring offense, passing efficiency, rushing, and time of possession.
Howard was second in team tackles with 63 and set a school record with five fumble recoveries while totaling 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception.
Eight of the 14 AAC teams are bringing their projected starting quarterbacks. For obvious reasons, Tulane won’t be one of them.
With the amount of roster turnover due to graduating players and the transfer portal, Graham and Howard are part of a core that has headlined the transition of incoming new starters.
They also represent the mentality and culture Sumrall wants to promote within his team, both on and off the field and in the locker room.
All of those traits make them the right duo to head to AAC Media Days.
For more Tulane news, head over to Tulane Green Wave On SI.