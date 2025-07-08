How Transfer Talent Can Propel Tulane Basketball to New Heights
While Tulane lost leading rebounder and second leading scorer, Kaleb Banks in the transfer portal to DePaul as well as talented young players Kam Williams and Mari Jordan to Kentucky and Radford respectively, their offseason can be defined by the talented haul the Wave brought in from the transfer portal.
Tulane recruited Oral Roberts guard Jojo Moore, who averaged 10.9 points on 49.4 percent shooting from the field and grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game. This double digit season was only his freshman campaign, so perhaps in his sophomore year, he can take his already impressive play to another level.
If Seton Hall transfer Scotty Middleton can maintain or even improve his three-point efficiency, this Tulane team will have quite the three-point shooter. Last season with the Pirates, he shot 38.4 percent from behind the arc. The year before, he shot 45.2 percent from three with the Ohio State Buckeyes. In his two years of college, he has proven himself a consistent three-point shooter. With the loss of Kam Williams, who shot 41.2 percent from three and hit a team-leading 63 threes, Middleton could be invaluable to this Tulane team.
The Wave also brought in Curtis Williams Jr., who has two years of college basketball experience against great competition. Williams spent his first season playing at Louisville before transferring to play for Georgetown this season. He has averaged 5.0 points per game in his college career thus far.
To fill in the void on the glass established by Banks' departure, the Wave recruited East Tennessee State seven footer, Davion Bradford. Bradford has experience at Kansas State and Wake Forest prior to playing for the Buccaneers. Throughout the course of his college career, Bradford has averaged 4.1 points on 59.4 percent shooting and 2.7 rebounds per game.
While the 2025-2026 Tulane team brings back returning talent, such as leading scorer Rowan Brumbaugh and Asher Woods, the production of the transfers may very well define just how successful this Tulane team is this season.
