Tulane Football Set for Critical Scrimmage in New Two-Quarterback Race
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Tulane Green Wave are set to have their second scrimmage of spring camp as they search for new starters ahead of the college football season.
What was initially a three-man race at quarterback for Tulane football is now down to two following the suspension of T.J. Finley pending the investigation of his arrest for purchasing a stolen vehicle.
While head coach Jon Sumrall was positive following the energy at Friday’s session, he had to acknowledge the dwindling depth at several positions on the team.
"We're getting a little thinner at a couple of spots depth-wise,” Sumrall said. “We're done with taking reps with the threes, down to 1s and 2s, just kind of rolling guys through and seeing different units work together."
One of those positions is tight end, after former quarterback-convert Ty Thompson suffered a knee injury in the first week of practice that’s held him out. Transfer LeRon Husbands also incurred a significant knee bruise that won’t hold him long-term.
However, it thins the talent at tight end following Alex Bauman’s departure to the Miami Hurricanes in the transfer portal.
Anthony Miller is a player to watch at the role as he enters his second year of development under the coaching staff and has made splashes through spring camp.
Sumrall’s comments now include the quarterback room, where Kadin Semonza and Donovan Leary stand as the two competitors.
As of now, Finley is not with the program, and it’s not clear that he will return at all, or within a trajectory that allows him to stay in the race.
It’s certainly not the way Sumrall would want to find out answers about the future starting quarterback. Nonetheless, the simplification of the battle could be illuminating.
Last year, it was the introduction of a third competitor in Darian Mensah that made it clear that the initial prospects weren’t at the same pedigree.
With the race being as close as it is this year—a stark contrast to last spring—perhaps Saturday will solidify what potential they have in Semonza and Leary.
It was noteworthy that quarterback Kellen Tasby was taking snaps as a receiver at the same practice Finley missed. While Tasby wasn’t exactly making waves in the race, it showed the coaching staff’s comfortability with evaluating two prospects for now.
Looking at last year, imagine the converse happened, where the inclusion of Mensah lit a fire under Thompson and Kai Horton that pushed them to rise to the challenge.
With a clearer path to starter as it stands, Leary and Semonza have a strong opportunity on Saturday to convince their coach that the answer under center may already be in the room.