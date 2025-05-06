Tulane Football Star Ready To Give His All To New NFL Team Who Believed In Him
While the NFL draft is a complicated, chaotic process that transpires over days, the dream result for rookies only takes one simple thing; the belief of one of 32 teams.
That’s easier said than done when only 1.6% of college football players ever make it to the professional level through the draft.
For players who don’t receive invites to pre-draft showcases such as the Reese’s Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, outside of their school’s pro day, their only hope to make an impression outside of film on NFL general managers, coaches and scouts is by securing a pre-draft visit.
Tulane Green Wave cornerback Micah Robison was invited for one by just a singular NFL team; the Green Bay Packers.
That one was all it took, as Robinson was selected by the Packers in the seventh round at No. 237 overall.
Robinson spoke with Mike Spofford of Packers.com during rookie minicamp about how he somewhat manifested his eventual selection.
"On my visit I was joking with the coaches, actually," Robinson said. "I was like, 'I'm going to be back. Hopefully I'll be back.' I kind of just spoke it into existence."
That one-shot theme is a continuation of his decision to jump to the FBS level with the Green Wave, as that was the only transfer portal visit he took.
Robinson credits the year of higher competition in the American Athletic Conference — including Power 4 out-of-conference opponents from the SEC and Big 12 — and surrounding himself with experienced veterans in a great room that included Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Caleb Ransaw.
"Just being in the film room with those guys, becoming a film junkie, that's where I think I grew the most," Robinson said.
He is hoping to show Green Bay that his versatility is valuable, which comes along with the increased film study in his year at Tulane, where he intercepted two passes in critical moments and returned one for a touchdown.
"I want to show them I can play any position, whether that's nickel or corner," Robinson said. "I want to play special teams. With my skill set, I want to show them they can put me anywhere on the field, and also be a low-maintenance guy. Whenever they need me, just go out there and do what I have to do."
Robinson filled a position of need that the Packers were expected to address in perhaps higher rounds, with the loss of multiple corners in free agency and uncertainty about the status of Jaire Alexander.
He will compete with prospects of a similar nature, as Kalen King and Kamal Hadden were taken in the seventh and sixth rounds last season, and Johnathan Baldwin went undrafted.
That time studying film helped Robinson soak in as much as he could during rookie minicamp, including the introduction to the playbook and the team’s culture.
He hoped to expand on his first impression of both in April after his only visit.
"I had a great visit up here with them," Robinson said. "Got to know the coaches. Got to tour the facilities. Loved everything. Loved everything about the culture. Loved everything about Green Bay. Now I'm back.”
Robinson’s tale is an inspirational one that many college football players could learn from.
"Sometimes it only takes one. One team to believe in you. Green Bay believed in me, so I'm here now, and I'm here to give everything I've got."