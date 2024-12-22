Tulane Getting Ready for Late Portal Push After Hosting Multiple Transfers
Jon Sumrall laid out the busy schedule he and the rest of the Tulane staff is going to have before the transfer portal closes on Dec. 28 with there being tons of positions they have to address.
The Green Wave didn't end the season the way they would have liked with three straight losses, no conference title and a bowl game defeat where they largely weren't competitive.
But considering what Sumrall did during his first year in New Orleans, there is a lot of confidence in what he can do with Tulane going forward.
For that to come to fruition, though, they need to attack the portal.
247Sports tracker has them at eight transfer commits, a solid number, but not enough to backfill all of the departing production they are facing due to graduations and players declaring for the NFL draft.
Tulane is getting ready to kick it into gear during the final stages before the portal closes.
Sumrall shared they hosted multiple players on campus this weekend once they got back from their trip to Florida for the bowl game.
"We fly back (Friday night) and we have 10 guys showing up (Saturday morning) for transfer visits. We've got a lot of work to do. There's a lot of roster rebuilding to be done for us to have any opportunity to be successful," he said per Guerry Smith of Nola.com after the Gasparilla Bowl.
This staff is going to have their hands full.
Not only have the Green Wave already lost their star quarterback Darian Mensah and elite edge rusher Matthew Fobbs-White in the portal, but they also have to replace three wide receivers who totaled over 2,000 yards, their leading tackler, starting defensive tackles, starting cornerbacks, and right side of the offensive line just to highlight a few.
That's why Tulane has to be successful during this final week.
Sumrall has shown an ability to win wherever he's gone, but when it comes to putting together back-to-back successful seasons with the Green Wave, they have to bring in a lot more than the eight players currently committed.