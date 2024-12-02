Tulane Green Wave Also Disrespected in Latest Coaches Poll
The Tulane Green Wave suffered a crippling blow to their College Football Playoff hopes in Week 14, as they lost, 34-24, against the Memphis Tigers at home.
On Thanksgiving, it was a horrible loss for the Green Wave, as they came into the week ranked 17th with a potential to make it a magical season, however, they came up short in really disappointing fashion.
Tulane doesn't have anyone to blame but themselves, since they turned the ball over three times with one interception and two lost fumbles.
Losing the turnover battle is an easy way to lose a game, and that is exactly what happened to the Green Wave.
While Tulane was superb through the air, they got destroyed on the ground, as they only ran for 57 rushing yards compared to the 242 rushing yards for Memphis.
With the loss, Tulane has moved to 9-3 on the season with a 7-1 record in the AAC.
The win for Memphis was a big one, as it jumped them to 24th in the most recent Coaches Poll, while the Green Wave were knocked all the way out of the top 25.
While it has been an excellent year for Tulane overall, this is certainly a tough way to end the regular season with both the AP Poll voters and coaches disrespecting them after just one loss in conference play.
The loss against Memphis should not have happened, and now their matchup against Army in the AAC championship game won’t have nearly as much meaning for the Green Wave when it comes to the national landscape.
Tulane will be traveling to West Point for the championship showdown on Friday night.
With Army ranked in the top 25, a convincing win might be able to see the Green Wave sneak back into the rankings, but their dreams of reaching the CFP are officially done.