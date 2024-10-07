Tulane Green Wave Announce New Flagship Station for Radio Broadcast
The Tulane Green Wave will debut on a new flagship station for their radio broadcast on Oct. 19, when the Green Wave football team hosts the Rice Owls.
The team is on a bye after their 71-20 victory against the UAB Blazers, their second consecutive conference win.
Tulane football and men's basketball broadcasts will be airing on 106.1 FM, The Ticket, and Heaven 106.7 FM with Cumulus Media New Orleans.
Previously on 104.1 The Spot, 106.1 FM is the Green Wave's new flagship station, with all games simulcast on 106.7 FM for extended coverage of the radio broadcasts.
The women's basketball team and men's baseball team will continue to air on 88.3 WRBH. Men's basketball begins Nov. 4, and the women kick off on Nov. 7. The baseball schedule starts in February.
The extended ways to listen to the broadcast won't change. Fans can stream the radio coverage of games on the Varsity Network and Tulane Athletics apps, available to download in the App store.
The Voice of the Wave, Corey Gloor, color analyst Steve Barrios, and sideline reporter Maddy Hudak will kick off the new flagship coverage as Tulane football's radio broadcast team.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, they will call the Green Wave football's third American conference game, hosting the Rice Owls.
The Green Wave are 4-2 and third in the American Athletic Conference standings, but undefeated in conference play at 2-0. Their 71-20 victory in Birmingham was a historical one for the football team.
Tulane scored 71 points, the fifth most by an American team since its founding in 2013. Their 51-pt margin of victory was their largest since 1939.
They are now the sole holder of the longest active conference regular-season winning streak at 12, the best in the nation. Tulane will look to continue that against Rice after two dominating victories in which they scored 116 points.
The football team returns after their bye to Yulman Stadium for the matchup on ESPN+ at 2:30 PM CT. The pregame radio coverage begins as always an hour before kickoff at 1:30 PM CT, now on 106.1 FM and 106.7 FM.