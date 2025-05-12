Freshman Right Fielder Has Strong Weekend Showing for Tulane Green Wave
The Tulane Green Wave improved their standing over the weekend with a 2-1 series victory over the Memphis Tigers in their last road trip of the regular season.
The Green Wave now enter the final week of the 2025 campaign with a 30-21 record overall, with a 13-11 mark in American Athletic Conference play. While they have the same conference record as the Florida Atlantic Owls, the Owls hold the tie-breaker with the series victory earlier in the year.
A big part of the team's success over the weekend came from freshman right fielder Jason Wachs. It has been a strong freshman campaign for the lefty, and he improved on that even more with his performance against the Tigers.
Freshman Right Fielder Jason Wachs Outstanding Over Weekend
Wachs got his weekend started on the right foot on Friday with a 3-for-4 showing at the plate, adding one walk. The right fielder tallied three singles, one to lead off the game, one in the third inning and one in the ninth, while drawing a walk in the seventh.
Game 2 saw the lefty-hitting batter add some extra-base hits to his total in a 3-for-5 showing with a double and an RBI. After striking out in the first and third, his first two plate appearances of the day, Wachs got things rolling with a double in the fifth inning. He added his first single of the day in the seventh before reaching safely on a bunt single in the ninth that scored Hugh Pinkney from third.
Wachs kept the hitting rolling in Game 3, just at a slower pace.
He went 1-for-4 on Mother's Day with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. His walk and run both came in the first inning, scoring on a double from Connor Rasmussen. He added his base hit in the top of the fourth, a single up the middle, that scored James Agabedis.
After his strong weekend, Wachs is batting .343/.474/.438 on the season with 12 extra-base hits, 17 RBI and 29 walks to only 28 strikeouts.
It has been a strong freshman year for the right fielder, and a good foundation for the rest of his collegiate career on the diamond.