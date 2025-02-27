Tulane Green Wave Basketball Stays Locked on Double-Bye Tourney Seed
The Tulane Green Wave maintained their standings as a top four team in the American Athletic Conference with a 78-64 win over Charlotte on Wednesday night at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
The win was an important one for the Green Wave (16-12, 10-5 in American) as it kept them in fourth place in the league standings and in line for the final double bye in the AAC conference tournament.
The difference between a double-bye and a single bye would be significant. It would give Tulane an extra day of rest after the regular-season finale with the UAB Blazers on March 9. A second-round game would be a four-day turnaround, while a double-bye would be a five-game turnaround.
The win kept them a game ahead of the FAU Owls, a team that the Green Wave beat earlier this season. So, in the event of a tie — which would require a Green Wave loss — they would still get the fourth seed.
Tulane has three games left to play in the regular season.
Kaleb Banks was one of four Green Wave players in double figures and led the team with 24 points, including five 3-pointers. He also had seven rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Rowan Brumbaugh scored 18 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 from the foul line. He had four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Kam Williams had 14 points with four rebounds and four assists. Greg Glenn III added 12 points with five rebounds, three assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Charlotte’s Giancarlo Rosado led the 49ers with 12 points, along with six rebounds and two assists.
With the victory, the Green Wave avoided back-to-back losses for the first time in conference play and improved their all-time record against Charlotte to 11-16. The Green Wave beat the 49ers, 83-68, earlier this season.
American Athletic Conference 2025 Tournament Bracket
First Round | Wednesday, March 12 | Super Pit in Denton, Texas
Game 1: No. 13 Seed vs No. 12 Seed | Noon CT | ESPN+
Second Round | Thursday, March 13
Game 2: No. 9 Seed vs No. 8 Seed | 11:30 a.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 Seed | 1:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 4: No. 10 Seed vs No. 7 Seed | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 5: No. 11 Seed vs No. 6 Seed | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Quarterfinals | Friday, March 14
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs No. 1 Seed | Noon CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Seed | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs No. 2 Seed | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs No. 3 Seed | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Semifinals | Saturday, March 15
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Winner | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner | 4 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Final | Sunday, March 16
Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner | 2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN and ESPN+